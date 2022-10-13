Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
localscoopmagazine.com
Ring in the Holidays In and Around the Historic Triangle
In Williamsburg and its environs, residents and guests alike have a special place in their hearts for Christmas. There’s a reason people come from far and wide to experience the holidays here: the area boasts an abundant array of programming and events beginning shortly after Thanksgiving. Below is a...
Looking back at the Halloween costumes of 1993 in Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. Every year, we give you a preview of some of the hottest costumes for Halloween. Echoes of Time in Virginia Beach helps us keep track of the trends ahead of the holiday. The boutique costume shop has been around for 40 years.
WAVY News 10
2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to...
Chesapeake Restaurant Week returns Oct. 14-22
The week runs from October 14 to 22 and gives members of the community and visitors to celebrate Chesapeake's culinary scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
CC: The Elite Black Ball
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Elite Ball is honoring unsung heroes and making an impact with generous donations to local charities. The Elite Black Ball will be held October 29 at 5 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot Oyster Point. For tickets email ishraqlodge930@gmail.com.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The legends of Colonial Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Colonial Williamsburg was one of America’s first planned cities. Gov. Francis Nicholson laid out plans for the city in 1699, and it was the capital of the Virginia Colony until 1780. As you can imagine, with that much history, the city is host to a...
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
Big crowds pack first Poquoson Seafood Festival in 3 years
The Poquoson Seafood Festival returned for the first time in three years this weekend. The festival honors area watermen and life on the coast of the Chesapeake Bay.
2022 Bra-Ha-Ha's Auction Concludes with $1,000 Prize Winner!
The 2022 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction concluded last night, leaving the first-place winner with an $1,000 check.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
James City County Police hosting ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ food drive
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 12 the James City County Police will be hosting their annual “Stuff the Cruiser” food drive. The drive, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 pm., will be held at the Walmart Neighborhood Marker on 4670 Casey Blvd. Donations from the drive will benefit Williamsburg House […]
WAVY News 10
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. ‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Ali Jennings has been the nation's leader in receiving yards most of the year, while linebacker Jason Henderson leads the nation in tackles.
