ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14X7XX_0iXjIn7k00

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, the South’s military said, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests .

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch happened early Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew.

The Japanese Defense Ministry and prime minister’s office also tweeted that North Korea launched a possible missile.

It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent weeks. North Korea said Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-launches of long-range cruise missiles that he said successfully demonstrated his military’s expanding nuclear strike capabilities.

North Korea said earlier this week that its missile tests in the past two weeks were simulated nuclear attacks on key South Korean and U.S. targets. North Korea said the weapons tests were meant as a warning to Seoul and Washington for staging “dangerous” joint naval exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.

The North Korean launches, part of its record-breaking run of weapons tests this year, were seen as an attempt by Kim to acquire a more intimidating arsenal to pressure its rivals to accept his country as a legitimate nuclear state and lift economic sanctions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said in a statement that North Korea had flown warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

The North Korean planes flew as close as 12 kilometers (7 miles) north of the inter-Korean border.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it responded by scrambling F-35 jets and other warplanes. There were no reports of clashes.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Saudi feud leaves the US asking if relations are beyond repair

An escalating public dispute over oil between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia risks causing irreparable harm to U.S. relations with the crucial Mideast partner, according to current and former government officials briefed on the feud. Dueling statements from Washington and Riyadh in recent days over last week’s OPEC+ decision to cut production underscore just how badly the U.S.-Saudi relationship has deteriorated under President Joe Biden, with each side accusing the other of acting in bad faith. ...
POTUS
Leader Telegram

Canada, US deliver long-awaited armored vehicles for Haiti police as gang attacks escalate

An Armed Forces of Canada Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft arrived in Haiti Saturday, delivering the first four of more than a dozen new armored vehicles for the Haiti National Police. The vehicles are among 18 Haiti’s government purchased commercially from a Canadian-based firm over the summer but for inexplicable reasons were delayed getting to the Caribbean nation. The government of Canada, which had guided Haiti through its purchase, later stepped in to ensure delivery of the vehicles. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Leader Telegram

Biden calls on Iran to ‘end the violence’ against its citizens

President Joe Biden called on Iran to “end the violence against its own citizens,” in response to a deadly crackdown by security forces on protests in the country. “We stand with the citizens and brave women of Iran,” Biden said Friday at the start of a speech in Irvine, California, on cutting health care costs. Biden acknowledged the presence of people in the crowd, some of whom wore shirts that said “Free Iran.” ...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Leader Telegram

Iranian forces extend crackdown as protests enter fifth week

Security forces in Iran extended their crackdown against protesters across the country as demonstrations aimed at bringing down the government enter a fifth week with little sign of abating. Social media footage showed violent clashes in the northwestern city of Ardabil, which have gained in intensity since unconfirmed reports that a young girl was killed Thursday after plainclothes officers stormed her school. The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency denied reports of the killing in Ardabil on Thursday, citing a police statement. Bloomberg couldn’t substantiate the...
PROTESTS
Leader Telegram

Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, a U.S. official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Leader Telegram

Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital Monday, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive, coordinated air strike across the country. Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko said the central Shevchenko district of the capital had been hit, and urged residents to take shelter. No further details were immediately known. The explosions came from the same central Kyiv district where a week ago a...
EUROPE
Leader Telegram

Fire engulfs Iran prison holding political prisoners amid unrest

A large fire broke out at a prison in Tehran after clashes erupted between prisoners and prison staff, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. The blaze erupted late on Saturday in a wing of Evin prison that houses “thieves and financial criminals,” IRNA reported, citing a security official. It said the clashes led to a fire breaking out in a warehouse holding prison clothes, without giving details. Security forces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Leader Telegram

Defiant Xi tells world China is ready to stand its ground

President Xi Jinping had a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail. In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies. ...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Korea#Missiles#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#South Korean#North Korean
Leader Telegram

Xi defends COVID zero without showing China path out of pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping again defended his signature COVID-zero policy, while avoiding setting a timeline on when the strategy that’s become a source of growing frustration for the public will be changed. “We have put people first and put lives first, and upheld ‘dynamic COVID zero’ without wavering,” he said Sunday in a speech at the opening of the ruling Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress in Beijing. He said the government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Leader Telegram

Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry said that two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before getting killed. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said that the two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire. The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Leader Telegram

Iranian officials say Tehran prison blaze killed 4 inmates

CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Leader Telegram

Iran's celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Singers, actors, sports stars — the list goes on. Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and faced other harassment. Among the most notable cases is that of singer Shervin Hajipour, whose song “For …” has become an anthem...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Leader Telegram

China party meets to grant Xi Jinping 5 more years in office

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a lengthy address at the opening session, but little change is foreseen in China's strict one-party rule, intolerance of criticism and hard-line approach toward COVID-19 including quarantines and travel bans. ...
CHINA
Leader Telegram

Ukrainian minesweepers remove deadly threats to civilians

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian minesweepers with the country's territorial defense forces worked to clear the area of dozens of other deadly mines and unexploded ordnance — a push to restore a semblance of safety to the cities, towns and countryside in a region that...
MILITARY
Leader Telegram

Family mourns miner's death in Turkey, demanding punishment

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — “My one and only, where are you,” a mother cried at a cemetery beside a freshly-laid mound of earth. She couldn't process the death of her 33-year-old son who was killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey. Selcuk Ayvaz was among the first to be buried, following a funeral Saturday where his coffin was wrapped in the red and white Turkish flag. Relatives told his stunned 3-year-old daughter to say farewell to his coffin. His wife, who is expecting...
MIDDLE EAST
Leader Telegram

Elon Musk backs down from demands for Starlink funding

Elon Musk said Space Exploration Technologies Corp. will continue to fund its Starlink broadband service in Ukraine in an apparent step back from seeking support from the U.S. Defense Department. The shift comes a day after Musk confirmed on Twitter that the closely held company had told the Pentagon it couldn’t indefinitely fund the system that’s helped Ukraine combat against Russia’s invasion. The Defense Department confirmed Friday it was in talks with SpaceX while pointedly adding that the U.S. is looking at other options. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
545
Followers
6K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy