Owasso police seeking information from public on construction site vandalism
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is seeking information from the public concerning a costly vandalism that occurred. A construction site located near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive was allegedly vandalized overnight on Saturday, Oct. 8 into Sunday, Oct. 9. Police say there was damage...
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
Tulsa police arrest man and woman on drug and gun charges
TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Friday afternoon after Tulsa police say they found 15 firearms and variety of drugs in their home and car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Tulsa Police attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, Jequeaz Johnson, failed to yield and continued to his home, near 31st and Memorial.
Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide
Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on east Independence Street. Tulsa police confirmed to News On 6 that one person was killed. No word on suspects at this time. This is a developing story.
Two arrested after driver leads police to drug-filled home in midtown, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people and seized several types of drugs, 15 firearms and more than $20,000 in drug proceeds Friday, according to police. Officers say they attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul around 3:30 p.m. and the driver, Jaqueaz Johnson...
Tulsa police: Person shot, killed at Sunset Plaza Apartments
Tulsa police investigating a deadly shooting after one person was found dead Friday evening. Still searching for suspect.
'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
Police arrest man for robbing midtown Tulsa Walgreens at knifepoint
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they arrested Mikhal Tippin was arrested for a September armed robbery of a local pharmacy. On Sept. 19, police said Tippin walked into a Walgreen’s near 15th and Lewis. Security video shows him pointing a knife at the cashier and emptying the cash register.
Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to hit mailman with car, causing accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she drove at a mailman with her car at a high rate of speed and ended up causing an accident. Police responded to a car accident near Admiral and Yale Thursday morning and found Tamie Thompson had t-boned another vehicle with her truck. There were two women with minor injuries in the other car.
56-year-old Arkansas man dies in Rogers County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 56-year-old Arkansas man is dead following a crash north of Inola in Rogers County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that on Oct. 15, just before 7 a.m., a 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 29-year-old woman of Inola was involved in a collision with a 56-year-old Fayetteville man driving a 2008 Subaru Outlander.
Police searching for 4 missing men in Okmulgee
Investigators in Okmulgee are searching for four men who haven't been seen or heard from in nearly a week.
Two in critical condition after deadly Stillwater crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash that occurred Saturday morning near State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) and Country Club Road, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD). SPD said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m., on Saturday, October, 15. According to SPD,...
OSBI looks for help 10 years after unsolved homicide of Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Oct. 14, 2010, 32-year-old Damesha Hunter's husband came home to find his wife shot to death. 10 years later, Damesha and her family have not received justice as the case has gone cold. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared information on Facebook Friday...
Bodies of four men recovered in Deep Fork River, Okmulgee police say
OKMULGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — "A passerby saw something that looked suspicious in the water and called dispatch," said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. That is what led investigators to the bridge over Deep Fork river, and once there... "There is definitely what appears to be body parts protruding from...
One dead after shooting just north of downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person is dead after a shooting Friday evening. Officers say the shooting occurred near the Sunset Plaza Apartments just north of downtown. This is a developing story.
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Street Rehab in Tulsa to Begin Monday
Tulsa, Okla. — A street rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin during the 10 days following Oct. 17 on East Eighth Street between Cincinnati Avenue and Kenosha Avenue, and then on East Seventh Street between Detroit Avenue and Kenosha Avenue. This project will not affect access to highway ramps.
Tulsa car dealership targeted after thieves steal keys from trunk of unlocked car
TULSA, Okla. — Two cars were stolen from the lot of Second Generation Motor Company near 18th and Memorial early Monday morning after about 40 keys were stolen from the trunk of unlocked car in the owner’s driveway about six miles away. Mohammad Al-Musawi has owned the dealership...
