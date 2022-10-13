ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Owasso police seeking information from public on construction site vandalism

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is seeking information from the public concerning a costly vandalism that occurred. A construction site located near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive was allegedly vandalized overnight on Saturday, Oct. 8 into Sunday, Oct. 9. Police say there was damage...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest man and woman on drug and gun charges

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Friday afternoon after Tulsa police say they found 15 firearms and variety of drugs in their home and car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Tulsa Police attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, Jequeaz Johnson, failed to yield and continued to his home, near 31st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide

Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on east Independence Street. Tulsa police confirmed to News On 6 that one person was killed. No word on suspects at this time. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to hit mailman with car, causing accident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she drove at a mailman with her car at a high rate of speed and ended up causing an accident. Police responded to a car accident near Admiral and Yale Thursday morning and found Tamie Thompson had t-boned another vehicle with her truck. There were two women with minor injuries in the other car.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

56-year-old Arkansas man dies in Rogers County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 56-year-old Arkansas man is dead following a crash north of Inola in Rogers County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that on Oct. 15, just before 7 a.m., a 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 29-year-old woman of Inola was involved in a collision with a 56-year-old Fayetteville man driving a 2008 Subaru Outlander.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OSBI looks for help 10 years after unsolved homicide of Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Oct. 14, 2010, 32-year-old Damesha Hunter's husband came home to find his wife shot to death. 10 years later, Damesha and her family have not received justice as the case has gone cold. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared information on Facebook Friday...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bodies of four men recovered in Deep Fork River, Okmulgee police say

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — "A passerby saw something that looked suspicious in the water and called dispatch," said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. That is what led investigators to the bridge over Deep Fork river, and once there... "There is definitely what appears to be body parts protruding from...
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Street Rehab in Tulsa to Begin Monday

Tulsa, Okla. — A street rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin during the 10 days following Oct. 17 on East Eighth Street between Cincinnati Avenue and Kenosha Avenue, and then on East Seventh Street between Detroit Avenue and Kenosha Avenue. This project will not affect access to highway ramps.
TULSA, OK

