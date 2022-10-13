ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

UPDATE: Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 100 cats in 3 weeks

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — After three large-scale rescues the Animal Rescue League of Iowa is had accumulated over 100 cats in need of medical care.

In the past three weeks, three large-scale operations were conducted that resulted in dozens of rescues. Most recently, the ARL rescued 37 cats from a situation in Webster County. All cats rescued were emaciated, dehydrated, anemic, and suffering from severe upper respiratory infections.

46 sick cats, kittens rescued from Iowa home

The other two cases included 20 cats in Johnston , one of which died, and 46 cats in northern Iowa.

All rescued cats are under the care of the ARL’s Miracle Medical Team and are being evaluated. When cats are available for adoption they are posted on the ARL’s website.

ARL is in need of the public’s help for the rescued animals as they were already dealing with a high population of animals before the three rescues left them with over 100 additional cats.

Donations to help these cats can be made online or by mail/in-person at 5452 NE 22 nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313; RE: Cat rescues.

