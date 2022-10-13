ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures dropping for the start of the week

Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal average today. Northerly winds are moving into the state in the wake of last night’s cold front. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s across the region. Temperatures plummet overnight. Clear skies and northerly winds will aid in our cool-down. Those...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
State
Oklahoma State
KSN.com

More fire weather alerts to wrap up the work week

We sound like a broken record, but our fire risk remains the main concern as we push into Friday. Dry air, gusty winds and a horribly dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place through Friday evening for most of...
WICHITA, KS
KLAW 101

When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze

Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Track#Ksn
KAKE TV

Early morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
WICHITA, KS
blackchronicle.com

Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars

Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
ANDOVER, KS
Atlas Obscura

Wichita State University Plane Crash Site

On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
classiccountry1070.com

Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection

Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One dead after crash on K-96 near Mount Hope

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 43-year-old, Ann Tournear, died after a crash on K-96 near Mount Hope. KHP said an unknown White Chevy pickup was driving on K-96 next to two Harley Davidson motorcycles. Troopers said the Chevy moved into the motorcycles lane, causing Tournear to maneuver out of the way. KHP said she lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
MOUNT HOPE, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection

Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy