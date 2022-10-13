Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures dropping for the start of the week
Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal average today. Northerly winds are moving into the state in the wake of last night’s cold front. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s across the region. Temperatures plummet overnight. Clear skies and northerly winds will aid in our cool-down. Those...
KWCH.com
Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Lows below freezing, roller coaster temps this week
After a mild day, temperatures tumble overnight. Lows dip below freezing for those along and north of I-70. Winds remain out of the north, pulling in drier air and chasing out any leftover cloud cover by the morning. Frost Advisories have been issued for portions of northcentral Kansas late tonight...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storms tonight, chilly start to the workweek
Showers and thunderstorms are already starting to fire up in Oklahoma this evening, along and ahead of the cold front that tracked across Kansas yesterday. A secondary boundary is now sinking across the Sunflower State, bringing a reinforcing push of northerly winds into the region. A few scattered showers and...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frosty temps tracking closer after the weekend
Critical fire weather concerns remain in play through early evening for a good chunk of Kansas. While our westerly winds gave us a boost of warmth today with the downslope flow, those winds have also been rather gusty. After sundown, our winds will weaken. Attention then turns to a couple...
KSN.com
More fire weather alerts to wrap up the work week
We sound like a broken record, but our fire risk remains the main concern as we push into Friday. Dry air, gusty winds and a horribly dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place through Friday evening for most of...
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze
Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
blackchronicle.com
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
abc17news.com
Freeze Warning issued October 16 at 2:01PM CDT until October 18 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as. low as 22 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as. low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and. central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN…For the Freeze Warning,...
Atlas Obscura
Wichita State University Plane Crash Site
On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
15 bodies of water in Kansas continue to remain on the KDHE’s blue-green algae advisory list
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) continues to issue a public health advisory for 15 Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
classiccountry1070.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
KWCH.com
One dead after crash on K-96 near Mount Hope
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 43-year-old, Ann Tournear, died after a crash on K-96 near Mount Hope. KHP said an unknown White Chevy pickup was driving on K-96 next to two Harley Davidson motorcycles. Troopers said the Chevy moved into the motorcycles lane, causing Tournear to maneuver out of the way. KHP said she lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
Person injured in south Wichita house fire
A person has been injured after being in a south Wichita house fire Thursday afternoon.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
