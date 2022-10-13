Nebraska to launch new Human Trafficking Hotline

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A new hotline designed for reporting suspected cases of human trafficking has been announced by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline is designed so that tips can be sent directly to local investigators in a quick manner, according to a release from NSP.

“This new hotline is the result of a continuous partnership between NSP, the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Attorney General’s Office, seeking to disrupt the evil that is human trafficking,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Public reports can be the key to saving victims, interrupting trafficking operations, and prosecuting offenders. We urge anyone who spots the signs of human trafficking to report it immediately.”

Tips can be made anonymously and are received by the Nebraska State Patrol’s Nebraska Information Analysis Center division.

The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). People seeking victim services are still being urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. More information on Nebraska’s Human Trafficking Task Force can be found here .

