ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge

CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/13/22–10/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 14. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses

A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Fraud#Natrona County Sheriff#Intermountain Pipe
K2 Radio

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life

A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
DOUGLAS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Rewrites Zoning Code

Natrona County is rewriting the 2000 zoning code. This is not to change current zones or boundaries. It is strictly to adjust the language of the current Zoning Code. Steering committees have held meetings to develop and review draft language which meets the goals of the Natrona Land Use Plan as well as the current needs of the community since April 2021.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Lost and Found: Original 1913 NCHS cornerstone to soon return home

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper was enjoying its first energy boom in the early 1900s, which meant an influx of families with kids who needed schoolrooms. An assortment of small buildings filled that capacity until 1913, when the first Natrona County High School building was opened. But the boom didn’t...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy