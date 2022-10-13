Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Taking the mystery out of your mammogram
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 10 On Your Side is working to help save lives with information on early detection and treatment.
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Clayres Johnson
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
WAVY News 10
CC: The Elite Black Ball
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Elite Ball is honoring unsung heroes and making an impact with generous donations to local charities. The Elite Black Ball will be held October 29 at 5 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot Oyster Point. For tickets email ishraqlodge930@gmail.com.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
2022 Bra-Ha-Ha's Auction Concludes with $1,000 Prize Winner!
The 2022 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction concluded last night, leaving the first-place winner with an $1,000 check.
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
WAVY News 10
A block party, concerts, major brands all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
A block party, concerts, major brands all expected …. Friday Night Flights High School Football Week 6 …. Friday Night Flights High School Football Week 6 Full Show. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Details emerge after judge rules against suppressing …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Hampton Roads...
WAVY News 10
Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production. Aquaculture is the rearing or cultivation of aquatic animals or plants for food. According to the […]
Gov. Youngkin to announce new public safety initiative in Norfolk
According to a press release, the announcement will occur on October 17 at 2 p.m.
Essence
#ESSENCEApproved – Get Ready for HBCU Homecoming Season With These Black-Owned Brands
Here at ESSENCE, we’ve launched a new article series entitled #ESSENCEApproved. In these monthly-themed articles, the ladies of Black Girl Magic headquarters share our favorite Black-owned products that you oughta know about. This month, Whitney Johnson, Sales Planner at ESSENCE, shares how she’s preparing to return to Hampton University’s...
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
VDOE announces plan to recruit teachers
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Education has launched a one-year social media campaign to promote teaching and inform those interested in becoming an educator on how to become a licensed teacher. The “Become a Teacher” campaign included targeted advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that highlight the positive impact that […]
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
WAVY News 10
2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
