Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

CC: The Elite Black Ball

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Elite Ball is honoring unsung heroes and making an impact with generous donations to local charities. The Elite Black Ball will be held October 29 at 5 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot Oyster Point. For tickets email ishraqlodge930@gmail.com.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Clayres Johnson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: The Daffodil Project

Norman Soroko from the Jewish Museum and Cultural Center sits down with 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding to discuss the Center's involvement with the Daffodil Project. Norman Soroko from the Jewish Museum and Cultural Center sits down with 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding to discuss the Center's involvement with the Daffodil Project.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
NORFOLK, VA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
SUFFOLK, VA

