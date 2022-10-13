Read full article on original website
CC: The Elite Black Ball
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Elite Ball is honoring unsung heroes and making an impact with generous donations to local charities. The Elite Black Ball will be held October 29 at 5 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot Oyster Point. For tickets email ishraqlodge930@gmail.com.
IAHR: Clayres Johnson
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
Sunday Sitdown: The Daffodil Project
Norman Soroko from the Jewish Museum and Cultural Center sits down with 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding to discuss the Center's involvement with the Daffodil Project. Norman Soroko from the Jewish Museum and Cultural Center sits down with 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding to discuss the Center's involvement with the Daffodil Project.
2022 Bra-Ha-Ha's Auction Concludes with $1,000 Prize Winner!
The 2022 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction concluded last night, leaving the first-place winner with an $1,000 check.
Chesapeake Restaurant Week returns Oct. 14-22
The week runs from October 14 to 22 and gives members of the community and visitors to celebrate Chesapeake's culinary scene.
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to...
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake offers fall fun, foods
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nothing screams fall like a pumpkin patch, a hayride, and some homemade cider donuts!. You can get all that and more at Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake. Owner Robin Pierce says they are ready for fall. "Every day we do hay rides, barrel trains, pony rides,...
A block party, concerts, major brands all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
A block party, concerts, major brands all expected …. Friday Night Flights High School Football Week 6 …. Friday Night Flights High School Football Week 6 Full Show. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Details emerge after judge rules against suppressing …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Hampton Roads...
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
James City County Police hosting ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ food drive
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 12 the James City County Police will be hosting their annual “Stuff the Cruiser” food drive. The drive, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 pm., will be held at the Walmart Neighborhood Marker on 4670 Casey Blvd. Donations from the drive will benefit Williamsburg House […]
Comicon brings a different perspective on reality back to the Hampton Roads Convention Center
Comicon returned to Hampton this past weekend. Artists, vendors and fans of all ages came out to participate. Photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
Norfolk Sheriff's Office launches social media campaign to find name for new K-9
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office needs help naming its newest member. NSO recently acquired a 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer, and the sheriff's office has a pinned post on Facebook where they are accepting name submissions in the comment section. The dog will be assigned to Deputy...
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
