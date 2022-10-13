ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Has a Bromance With a Popular Sabres Player

The Buffalo Sabres opened up their 2022-2023 regular season on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators. The Sabres played well, in route to a 4-1 win over Ottawa. Two of the four goals were empty netters, both from Victor Olofsson, while the first two goals of the game came from JJ Peterka (his first career NHL goal) and Rasmus Dahlin.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

