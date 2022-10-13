Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Native American boarding school victims to testify in S.D.
MISSION, S.D. — Native American victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools are expected to testify Saturday as U.S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland continues a yearlong tour aimed at airing the troubled history of the institutions that were forced upon tribes. The meeting is being held at the Rosebud...
kfgo.com
She’s not afraid
I feel like everything I write or say about North Dakota’s U.S. House race needs to have a disclaimer, assuring you I do really like Kelly Armstrong. Let’s just get it out of the way and I’ll admit that I do. I find him to be honest and unafraid of tough questions.
Comments / 0