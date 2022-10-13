ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

nbc24.com

Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock Co. Deputy on brief chase

Findlay, Ohio - The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges, following a chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay Saturday evening. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated Parker...
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Portage man indicted for assault on police officers

A Portage man has been indicted for assaulting two city police officers. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 4 indicted Jordan Dean Hendrix, 27, for two separate incidents. He was indicted for two counts assault, both fourth-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
PORTAGE, OH
hometownstations.com

Findlay man backed into sheriff's cruiser during police pursuit

Hancock Co., OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is arrested after striking a Hancock County Sheriff's cruiser during a short chase on Saturday. 37-year-old Chandler Parker was booked on several felony charges following the police chase that happened just after 7 o'clock Saturday night. Deputies located a vehicle that was taken by Parker, who was not authorized to use it. Parker drives away when deputies tried to do a traffic stop. During the chase, Parker stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and hit the deputy's car. He later stopped at a nearby gas station where he was taken into custody. Deputies believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police cite man for assault for allegedly choking woman

A Bloomdale man was charged with assault Thursday after allegedly choking a woman in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police charged Jeremy Michaels, 41, after they responded to a call in the 300 block of Parkview Avenue. Police found a woman with marks on her neck, reportedly from being choked. The windows in the door to her home had been shattered, reportedly by Michaels slamming it.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County man indicted for voyeurism

A North Baltimore man has been indicted for voyeurism and, in a separate case, drug trafficking. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 5 indicted Shayne Michael Cary, 29, for voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor; pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

