nbc24.com
Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock Co. Deputy on brief chase
Findlay, Ohio - The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges, following a chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay Saturday evening. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated Parker...
sent-trib.com
Portage man indicted for assault on police officers
A Portage man has been indicted for assaulting two city police officers. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 4 indicted Jordan Dean Hendrix, 27, for two separate incidents. He was indicted for two counts assault, both fourth-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
hometownstations.com
Findlay man backed into sheriff's cruiser during police pursuit
Hancock Co., OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is arrested after striking a Hancock County Sheriff's cruiser during a short chase on Saturday. 37-year-old Chandler Parker was booked on several felony charges following the police chase that happened just after 7 o'clock Saturday night. Deputies located a vehicle that was taken by Parker, who was not authorized to use it. Parker drives away when deputies tried to do a traffic stop. During the chase, Parker stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and hit the deputy's car. He later stopped at a nearby gas station where he was taken into custody. Deputies believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
13abc.com
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
13abc.com
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
13abc.com
1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
13abc.com
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
13abc.com
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
13abc.com
Jury acquits man shot by Oregon PD, accused of striking officer with car
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury found a man accused of hitting an Oregon, Ohio police officer with a car not guilty of all charges. Oregon PD officers fired more than 20 shots at the man in the incident, striking him twice. Victor Dale Jr. was acquitted of a felonious...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police cite man for assault for allegedly choking woman
A Bloomdale man was charged with assault Thursday after allegedly choking a woman in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police charged Jeremy Michaels, 41, after they responded to a call in the 300 block of Parkview Avenue. Police found a woman with marks on her neck, reportedly from being choked. The windows in the door to her home had been shattered, reportedly by Michaels slamming it.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two men found dead at BG home; police investigating, overdose suspected
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating the deaths of two men in the city. Police responded to a call Wednesday around 2 p.m. about two men, ages 27 and 28, found deceased at a home in the 100 block of South Church Street. The caller reported he believed the deaths...
Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
sent-trib.com
Wood County man indicted for voyeurism
A North Baltimore man has been indicted for voyeurism and, in a separate case, drug trafficking. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 5 indicted Shayne Michael Cary, 29, for voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor; pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.
