Randolph-Macon offering to help the Ashland community with yard work, public service projects

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in Ashland and have odd jobs to be done, Randolph-Macon is offering to help.

The Big Event, put on by the college, is a service program through the college to show appreciation to the town of Ashland.

Students, faculty and staff from Randolph Macon will spend one Sunday performing various service projects all across the Ashland community. Jobs will be performed between 1 and 5 p.m.

Examples of accepted job requests include planting, raking leaves, weeding, painting fences (paint provided by resident), sweeping, window washing, hedge trimming, hanging wall décor and decluttering. The use of power tools and ladders is prohibited.

For more information, and to request a job, go to https://www.rmc.edu/campus-life/office-of-student-life/serve/thebigevent . Applications are due by Oct. 25.

