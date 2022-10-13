ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Randolph-Macon offering to help the Ashland community with yard work, public service projects

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IASDG_0iXjHkVm00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in Ashland and have odd jobs to be done, Randolph-Macon is offering to help.

The Big Event, put on by the college, is a service program through the college to show appreciation to the town of Ashland.

Students, faculty and staff from Randolph Macon will spend one Sunday performing various service projects all across the Ashland community. Jobs will be performed between 1 and 5 p.m.

Hanover, Henrico Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring event

Examples of accepted job requests include planting, raking leaves, weeding, painting fences (paint provided by resident), sweeping, window washing, hedge trimming, hanging wall décor and decluttering. The use of power tools and ladders is prohibited.

For more information, and to request a job, go to https://www.rmc.edu/campus-life/office-of-student-life/serve/thebigevent . Applications are due by Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and downtown Ashland will transform into a vintage Christmas Village to give visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard. Light Up the Tracks presented by Dominion Power is a six-week holiday celebration featuring a mile-long light display and special...
ASHLAND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Ashland, VA
City
Community, VA
Ashland, VA
Sports
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Work#Public Service#Randolph Macon#The Big Event#Henrico Bass Pro Shops#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
rvahub.com

BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space

A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy