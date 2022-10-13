ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

How early concussion detection helped an Ann Arbor student-athlete

By Jeffrey Popovich, Ronnie Duncan
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9fTh_0iXjHgys00

ANN ARBOR, MI (CBS DETROIT) -- Concussion in sports is nothing new; however, the education on how to treat them and what to look out for is being taken more seriously these days.

From Tua Tagovailoa to the kid next door, brain injuries in sports are again making headlines. Whether it's from collisions with winning intentions or contact with headgear designed for protection, there's still no way to dodge a punch or a ball when it comes to concussions.

"Any time an athlete takes a hit or gets hit by an object, you can injure the brain," said Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher.

Kutcher studies the impact of concussions at the William Clay Ford Center for Athletic Medicine. Some of Kutcher's work includes CT scan research, which concluded that early detection of any head or neck injury should not be ignored.

"Letting them know that symptoms like headaches, or light sensitivity, or sound sensitivity; things that may seem like a nuisance may be a sign of something more serious," Kutcher said.

Ann Arbor student-athlete Edison Hannahs suffered a concussion when he was accidentally hit in the face by a baseball during a game.

"The ball hit me right here under my eye, and I was out," Hannahs said. "At first, I wasn't sure what was going on. I thought I was just dizzy, and it didn't take long to recognize I needed some help."

Had it not been for Hannahs's mother's quick thinking, the outcome might have resembled recent incidents seen during professional football games.

"All athletes of any age need to follow up with a brain specialist because this could happen to them," Kutcher explained.

It's easy to assume that accidents like what happened to Hannahs happen in baseball, football, or hockey; however, according to the CDC, outdoor playground activities are the number one cause of head injuries for ages 14 years and younger.

While research on the long-term effects of concussions continues, Hannahs knows he is better off getting ahead of any issues early on.

"I tell all of my friends to take this seriously," Hannahs said.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr

Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day

Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Football Games#Head Injuries#Cdc#Ct
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive

J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy