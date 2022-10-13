ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington School District to sue Monsanto over PCB contamination at high school

By Josh Morrill, The Associated Press
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqSit_0iXjHYrw00


Burlington School District officials on Thursday announced plans to sue the manufacturer of chemicals that forced the closure of Burlington High School, officials said.

The district board has agreed to sue agro-chemical giant Monsanto after PCBs were found in the existing building and soil during renovations, forcing the closure of the school, which also housed the Burlington Technical Center.

In a statement, Bayer, which now owns Monsanto, said Monsanto “voluntarily stopped producing PCBs 45 years ago and its conduct has been appropriate at all times.”

“Until the company terminated their production, PCBs were lawfully used in a number of commercial products that were manufactured by other companies,” the statement said. “We will assess and respond to a complaint if one is filed.”

Slideshow: Macy’s store transformed into Downtown Burlington High School

School officials now are planning to demolish the existing building and build a new school and technical center in the same area. Burlington voters will cast ballots next month on a proposed $165 million bond, but the city estimates the total cost of the improvements could be $190 million.

Burlington Board Chair Clare Wool said the lawsuit could mean long-term financial compensation for the district, but to move forward with the plans for the new school they still need to have the bond approved.

“Even though we plan to pursue this course of environmental lawsuit zealously and aggressively, we are viewing this as a long-term strategy and are anticipating that this work could consume a number of years,” Wool said in a statement.

The city did not say when it planned to file its lawsuit.

PCBs are toxic industrial chemicals, now banned, that have accumulated in plants, fish, birds and people for decades. PCBs were used in many industrial and commercial applications, including in paint, coolants, sealants and hydraulic fluids.

Monsanto, based in St. Louis, produced them from 1935 until 1977, two years before they were banned by Congress.

Two former educators at Burlington High School who allege their medical issues are the result of PCB exposure sued Monsanto last week. Over the years, a number of state and local governments have sued Monsanto, which was purchased by Bayer in 2018, over PCB contamination.

Burlington schools to ask for $165 million bond in November

In one example, last winter the state of New Hampshire reached a $25 million settlement with Monsanto over what the state said was widespread PCB pollution in waterways and other state-owned property.

Matt Pawa, chair of Seeger Weiss LLP, an environmental practice group, said previous efforts by schools to hold Monsanto accountable for contaminations have failed, “but we believe our case will be stronger than theirs.”

The district said it has raised $50,000 in private philanthropy to help pay for the new school. The district also said there was no connection between their lawsuit and the one filed by two former educators.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said he supports the district’s lawsuit.

“Burlington’s students need and deserve a new, safe high school building now and they cannot wait for these legal actions and other efforts to conclude,” he said. “I hope voters will consider joining me in supporting our District leadership and voting to pass this bond on Election Day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Board to sue over contamination that closed Vermont school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont's largest city plans to sue the manufacturer of chemicals that forced the closure of Burlington High School, officials said. Burlington School District officials on Thursday announced plans to sue agro-chemical giant Monsanto after PCBs were found in the existing building...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash

All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Saving an exclusive Vermont family business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th...
WILLISTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Business
Burlington, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Business
VTDigger

Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum

“I just want you to remember that we’re children,” one student said, referring to her 14-year-old teammate. “It’s one child on the receiving end of all this hate. … This child didn’t do anything to anyone, especially you adults. I was there. She was where she was supposed to be.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum.
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Police respond to Burlington High School threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Peace and Justice Center shop in Burlington will be closing their Lake Street storefront at the end of this year. For decades, the store has sold local and fair trade products. It’s also been a meeting spot for activists. Peace and Justice Center leadership says they won’t be completely closing down, just moving to a smaller space to refocus on the organizations original goal.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miro Weinberger
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
BURLINGTON, VT
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsanto#Pcb#Linus K12#Linus High School#Linus School District#Financial Compensation#Burlington High School#Bayer#Burlington Board Chair
The Valley Reporter

Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis

Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydro-Quebec -- the provincial utility out of Montreal -- is set to acquire 13 hydro electric dams in our region. The hydro giant is set to purchase “great river hydro” -- the region’s main hydro electric supplier covering two rivers: the Deerfield and the Connecticut.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy