Memphis, TN

WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Raleigh Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene in Raleigh on Lehi Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of foul play,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in East Memphis

CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
actionnews5.com

Peach Cobbler Factory to open in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A new dessert shop is opening its first location in the Mid-South. Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open at noon Saturday in Collierville. It will be located on Poplar Avenue, near Academy Sports + Outdoors and Hobby Lobby. Peach Cobbler Factory opened its first location...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend

“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
MEMPHIS, TN
Person
Chris Mccoy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Zoo Boo brings ‘Stranger Things’ to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday marks the beginning of spooky season at the Memphis Zoo. The annual Le Bonheur Zoo Boo returns at 6 p.m. and will run for select nights until Halloween. This year’s theme is Stranger Things. “We’ve got a little walkthrough Stranger Things experience, but lots...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officer involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Last day for MLGW CEO, president JT Young is Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the last day at MLGW for CEO JT Young. He’s leaving Memphis to work at Florida Power and Light. Mayor Strickland has named Memphis COO Doug McGowen as Young’s replacement. McGowen will have to hit the ground running. MLGW is facing big challenges including an aging water system. A water main […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Memphis Magazine#Amazonfire#Appletv
tri-statedefender.com

WLOK’s ‘world impact’ embraced at 27th Annual Stone ‘EBEN’ Awards

The 27th Annual Stone “EBEN” Awards featured a special salute to WLOK radio and its founder, Art Gilliam, during a ceremony at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center Theatre last Saturday (Oct. 8). Annually in October, the Stone “Eben” Awards are rolled out in 12 categories, including World Impact...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found safe, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
MEMPHIS, TN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
actionnews5.com

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One dead after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton,. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mimosa Avenue for a shooting just before 9:15 p.m. Friday. One person was found and pronounced at the scene, police said. There is no suspect information and the investigation is...
MEMPHIS, TN

