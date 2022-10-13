Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Man found dead in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Raleigh Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene in Raleigh on Lehi Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of foul play,...
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Peach Cobbler Factory to open in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A new dessert shop is opening its first location in the Mid-South. Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open at noon Saturday in Collierville. It will be located on Poplar Avenue, near Academy Sports + Outdoors and Hobby Lobby. Peach Cobbler Factory opened its first location...
Man found dead in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Motorcylist killed in crash near Memphis airport, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed near the Memphis airport late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Cargo Road. When officers arrived, they found the biker. The biker was pronounced dead...
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
Zoo Boo brings ‘Stranger Things’ to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday marks the beginning of spooky season at the Memphis Zoo. The annual Le Bonheur Zoo Boo returns at 6 p.m. and will run for select nights until Halloween. This year’s theme is Stranger Things. “We’ve got a little walkthrough Stranger Things experience, but lots...
Officer involved shooting at Southaven restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the […]
Last day for MLGW CEO, president JT Young is Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the last day at MLGW for CEO JT Young. He’s leaving Memphis to work at Florida Power and Light. Mayor Strickland has named Memphis COO Doug McGowen as Young’s replacement. McGowen will have to hit the ground running. MLGW is facing big challenges including an aging water system. A water main […]
WLOK’s ‘world impact’ embraced at 27th Annual Stone ‘EBEN’ Awards
The 27th Annual Stone “EBEN” Awards featured a special salute to WLOK radio and its founder, Art Gilliam, during a ceremony at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center Theatre last Saturday (Oct. 8). Annually in October, the Stone “Eben” Awards are rolled out in 12 categories, including World Impact...
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
Missing woman found safe, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday in Memphis. Officials confirmed that three people were injured due to the collision. Authorities stated that the crash occurred on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard.
‘A pain in the neck’: Residents, city of Memphis react to collapsed sidewalk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Alcy-Ball neighborhood in South Memphis say they were stunned to see their sidewalk collapse for the second time in the last 10 years. This time, they say they’re making sure the city of Memphis fixes the problem for good. For the last...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
One dead after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton,. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mimosa Avenue for a shooting just before 9:15 p.m. Friday. One person was found and pronounced at the scene, police said. There is no suspect information and the investigation is...
