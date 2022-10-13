ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings to host opening night festivities

By Dylan Olsen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6g8W_0iXjHUL200

(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time since 2019, a red carpet will await Detroit Red Wings players as the team prepares for its home opener Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

The gates for the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk will open at 3 p.m., and between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., fans can expect players and former players to walk the carpet.

Kids that are part of the Red Wings' Learn, Play, Score Program, a program that helps expand access to hockey in the Detroit area, will walk along with the players and former players.

In addition to the walk, fans can check out a 360-degree FanCam, live music, face painting, and more.

The team says fans with tickets should be in their seats by 6:20 p.m., so they can catch a special version of the opening show.

Click here for more information about the walk.

Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils

Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
DETROIT, MI
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win

DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Pistons, Detroit Animal Care to celebrate National Fetch Day on October 15 from 12-4pm

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Animal Care and the Detroit Pistons are teaming up for National Fetch Day on October 15th. It's a free event and is happening from 12-4pm at the Pistons Performance Center.Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control (FoDACC) will be bringing adoptable dogs to the event, just in case you are in need of a forever friend! FoDACC is asking if you plan to adopt a dog at the event, just bring family members to the event, and not any current pets. Shelter dogs need time to adjust and any introductions to current pets should be done several days after adoption. You can bring your family, friends and furry friends for some awesome fetch games! Plus, guests can expect lots of free Chuckit! gear and if you happen to be the first 100 attendees to arrive, you will receive a premium Chuckit! fetch pack, while supplies last.  You can find the pre-registration form here for a quick check-in experience. Plus, if you pre-register you are entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets for the Pistons home opener on October 19!   
DETROIT, MI
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2

NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s second straight win to begin the season. David Perron and Dominik Kubalik also scored. The Red Wings beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in their opener. Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Miles Wood also scored.
DETROIT, MI
Devils Drop Home Opener to Wings | GAME STORY

For the second straight game, the Devils scored the game's opening goal, but for the second straight game they suffered a 5-2 loss, this time to Detroit in the club's home opener Saturday night at Prudential Center. Ben Chiarot, Jakub Vrana, David Perron, Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik scored for...
NEWARK, NJ
Detroit, MI
