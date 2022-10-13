Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
NBC Washington
Have You Seen Them? Couple Goes Missing From Bethesda
A couple visiting the Bethesda area have been missing since Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s help locating the pair. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were last seen leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda on Oct. 15 at around 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County police said.
Falls Church News-Press
Enjoy Autumn With These Local Fall Fun Places
Cox Farms: Family-owned and operated since 1972, the Cox Farms Fall Festival is the largest and “most popular” season event in the Washington, D.C. area. Located in Centreville, the festival is for people of all ages and features live music, interacting with farm animals, a variety of slides, a corn maze, a hay ride and farmers market. On the evenings of Fridays and Saturdays, the “Fields of Fear” attraction gives visitors fun-filled scares such as a haunted corn maze, trail and hayride. For more information, visit coxfarms.com.
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
Bay Net
The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
storereporter.com
New plan for Rockville shopping center, Chopt on the way to Cabin John
Big changes are in store for The Shops at Congressional Village. The half-empty center, home to Armand’s Pizzeria and Mosaic Cuisine, sold at auction this week for $44 million. (That’s $11 million more than a Canadian firm paid for Rockville Town Square last month.) The buyer, Ivea Restaurant Group, already operates multiple eateries in Rockville including The Spot Asian food hall, Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, Poki DC, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ, Kyoto Matcha, Lao Sze Chuan and bubble tea spot Gong Cha. According to the Washington Business Journal, Ivea plans to fill The Shops at Congressional with new-to-the-area international stores and restaurants.
‘It’s Fight Or Flight Out Here:’ What It’s Like To Be An Unhoused Woman In D.C.
Women across America are significantly less likely to experience homelessness than men, a disparity that is particularly high in D.C., where rates of homelessness are roughly three times higher among men than women, according to data from the Homelessness Research Institute. Being outnumbered by their male counterparts means unhoused women...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: The birth of a community activist
Helen Zurita has been on my radar for a long time. I decided to head over to her office at the East End Mobile Home Park to have a chat. I wanted to understand how a chef for a local hotel evolved into an effective community activist. Zurita was looking...
Commercial Observer
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf
On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend October 14 – October 16
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival at Frying Pan Park. Bring the family to Frying Pan Farm Park for Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival! Watch the cider press in action, milk a cow, shell corn, peel apples, meet farm animals, play old-fashioned games, and watch farm demos. At the carnival enjoy games, rides, and tasty fair food!
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 […]
NBC Washington
Maryland Man Charged in Arlington Police Shooting
A Maryland man is facing several charges after getting into a shootout with Arlington police officers on Friday, authorities say. The suspect is El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland. Police were called to Shirlington Road in a neighborhood off Glebe Road, close to Interstate 395 and the Army Navy Country...
I scooped thousands on the lottery thanks to the unique and random way I pick my numbers
A MAN who scooped thousands on the lottery claims his success was thanks to the unique and random way he picks his numbers. Michael Jones, 52, won a whopping £22,350 on the Pick 5 lotto draw on October 8 after paying just 45p to play. The electrician, from Baltimore,...
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th
Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
