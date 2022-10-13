Cox Farms: Family-owned and operated since 1972, the Cox Farms Fall Festival is the largest and “most popular” season event in the Washington, D.C. area. Located in Centreville, the festival is for people of all ages and features live music, interacting with farm animals, a variety of slides, a corn maze, a hay ride and farmers market. On the evenings of Fridays and Saturdays, the “Fields of Fear” attraction gives visitors fun-filled scares such as a haunted corn maze, trail and hayride. For more information, visit coxfarms.com.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO