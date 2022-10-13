ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore

Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
NBC Washington

Have You Seen Them? Couple Goes Missing From Bethesda

A couple visiting the Bethesda area have been missing since Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s help locating the pair. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were last seen leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda on Oct. 15 at around 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County police said.
BETHESDA, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Enjoy Autumn With These Local Fall Fun Places

Cox Farms: Family-owned and operated since 1972, the Cox Farms Fall Festival is the largest and “most popular” season event in the Washington, D.C. area. Located in Centreville, the festival is for people of all ages and features live music, interacting with farm animals, a variety of slides, a corn maze, a hay ride and farmers market. On the evenings of Fridays and Saturdays, the “Fields of Fear” attraction gives visitors fun-filled scares such as a haunted corn maze, trail and hayride. For more information, visit coxfarms.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Top stories this week in Alexandria

This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
BRANDYWINE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Info#Beer Garden#Barbecue#Prince George#Halloween Costume#Buzzard Point#Field Of Screams Maryland#House Of Horror#Workhouse Haunt#The D A De Los Muertos
nypressnews.com

DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital

The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
storereporter.com

New plan for Rockville shopping center, Chopt on the way to Cabin John

Big changes are in store for The Shops at Congressional Village. The half-empty center, home to Armand’s Pizzeria and Mosaic Cuisine, sold at auction this week for $44 million. (That’s $11 million more than a Canadian firm paid for Rockville Town Square last month.) The buyer, Ivea Restaurant Group, already operates multiple eateries in Rockville including The Spot Asian food hall, Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, Poki DC, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ, Kyoto Matcha, Lao Sze Chuan and bubble tea spot Gong Cha. According to the Washington Business Journal, Ivea plans to fill The Shops at Congressional with new-to-the-area international stores and restaurants.
ROCKVILLE, MD
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Halloween
Commercial Observer

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf

On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend October 14 – October 16

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival at Frying Pan Park. Bring the family to Frying Pan Farm Park for Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival! Watch the cider press in action, milk a cow, shell corn, peel apples, meet farm animals, play old-fashioned games, and watch farm demos. At the carnival enjoy games, rides, and tasty fair food!
MCLEAN, VA
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Charged in Arlington Police Shooting

A Maryland man is facing several charges after getting into a shootout with Arlington police officers on Friday, authorities say. The suspect is El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland. Police were called to Shirlington Road in a neighborhood off Glebe Road, close to Interstate 395 and the Army Navy Country...
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th

Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy