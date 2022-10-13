Sabres' Power looking forward to his first NHL opening night.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – It’s finally here as the Buffalo Sabres open the season against the Ottawa Senators.

Owen Power played eight games with the Sabres at the end of last season, but this is his first NHL opening night and he can’t wait, “It’s my first experience, so I think for sure it’s a real cool night and I’m just excited, let’s get it going.”

Power said he has a little better feel for the NHL than he had for his first NHL game, so he doesn’t think he’ll feel as many nerves.

Don Granato talks about that it’s the team that gets to its game first that will likely win the game, but this is opening night and the head coach admits it’s different, “There’s so much emotion and anxiety that go into that some guys are tired before the game even starts and you can see it, it looks like they’re skating in sand and they can start pressing right away because they’ve built so much into this one moment.”

Granato said it’s the unknown so everything is simplified. He said the coaches will keep their messages simple because he doesn’t want his players to overthink things.

This team is so excited about playing hockey that on Tuesday, Dahlin and probably 10 of his teammates stayed on the ice over an hour after the coaches left the ice working on things and having fun competitions.

Riley Sheahan joined his teammates in a non contact sweater for the morning skate and he’s the only injury the Sabres have.

Ottawa looks different with 34-year-old Claude Giroux in their lineup. They traded for a goal scorer when they got Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ottawa traded to get Cam Talbot to be their goaltender, but he’s on injured reserve, so the Sens now have Anton Forsberg and Magnus Hellberg. Hellberg was claimed off of waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

Captain Brady Tkachuk is only 23, but he’s entering his fifth NHL season. Tkachuk scored 30 goals last season and had 67 points.

Josh Norris had 35 goals in 66 games and Drake Batherson had 17 goals in just 46 games before being injured. Tim Stutzle is another good young player for the Sens as he put up 58 points in just his second NHL season.

