MLB world reacts to Padres pushing Dodgers to the brink

The San Diego Padres are one win away from an NLDS series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the MLB postseason as World Series title favorites. The Padres held off the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS in front of an electric crowd at Petco Park. Along with winning the game 2-1, the Padres took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five NLDS.
Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason

SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
Dodgers facing yet another elimination game

For the Dodgers to advance to the National League Championship Series, they need to beat the Padres both Saturday and Sunday. But in order to get to a Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles first needs to win Game 4 or its season is over. Elimination games are nothing...
NLDS Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates

Saturday is the final Petco Park game of the National League Division Series, but the question is whether Game 4 will be the final game of the entire series between the Dodgers and Padres. San Diego leads two games to one, standing just one win away from advancing to the...
Joe Musgrove pitches Padres into next round of postseason

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will try to complete their second postseason upset in seven days when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday evening in Game 4 of a National League Division Series at Petco Park. The Padres defeated the Dodgers, 2-1, Friday to take a...
