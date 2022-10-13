Read full article on original website
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres pushing Dodgers to the brink
The San Diego Padres are one win away from an NLDS series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the MLB postseason as World Series title favorites. The Padres held off the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS in front of an electric crowd at Petco Park. Along with winning the game 2-1, the Padres took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five NLDS.
All the facts and figures to know from the Astros' 18-inning win
Houston secured a series sweep on Saturday after one of the longest games in playoff history.
Hernández: Panic mode has taken root for Dodgers, who are doing very little right
The Dodgers' offense continued to scuffle against the San Diego Padres in L.A.'s 2-1 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS, and now the 111-win team's season is at
Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason
SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
Pearl Jam kicks off ALDS Game 3 with epic National Anthem
The famous band joined rapper Macklemore in firing up the T-Mobile Park crowd.
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9
Astros Name Starting Designated Hitter, Center Fielder for Game 3
Trey Mancini will start as the designated hitter, and Chas McCormick will start in center field for the Houston Astros.
Seattle to leave roof open for Game 3 with Astros despite 'unhealthy' air
Air quality has deteriorated in advance of Houston's matchup against the Mariners due to wildfires.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
True Blue LA
Dodgers facing yet another elimination game
For the Dodgers to advance to the National League Championship Series, they need to beat the Padres both Saturday and Sunday. But in order to get to a Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles first needs to win Game 4 or its season is over. Elimination games are nothing...
True Blue LA
NLDS Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates
Saturday is the final Petco Park game of the National League Division Series, but the question is whether Game 4 will be the final game of the entire series between the Dodgers and Padres. San Diego leads two games to one, standing just one win away from advancing to the...
Jeremy Peña wins marathon ALDS Game 3 with home run in 18th
Seattle Mariners fans waited 21 years between their team hosting playoff games, but their patience was rewarded with a marathon show. Unfortunately for them, they were on the wrong end of things. Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless Game 3 with a solo home run to left...
News 8 KFMB
Joe Musgrove pitches Padres into next round of postseason
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will try to complete their second postseason upset in seven days when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday evening in Game 4 of a National League Division Series at Petco Park. The Padres defeated the Dodgers, 2-1, Friday to take a...
Former Rockets center Dikembe Mutombo in treatment for brain tumor
The Hall of Fame center is in "great spirits" per an NBA statement.
dodgerblue.com
NLDS Game 4 Recap: Dodgers Bullpen Collapses In Elimination Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen came undone in a five-run inning that resulted in a 5-3 elimination loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Tyler Anderson was nothing short of impressive as he got through five scoreless innings with just two hits...
