Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds

The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama

Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee the real No. 1 team in America?

Tennessee finally returned to true relevance in college football with an incredible win over Alabama on Saturday. And despite having easily the best resume in America to this point, the Vols only moved up from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3. Should Tennessee’s record have...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One AP Top 25 voter badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols are the No. 3 team in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll. There’s one voter, however, who doesn’t think the Vols should even be inside the top five. Mike Berardino, a Notre Dame beat writer for the South Bend Tribune, had Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE

