Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Alabama radio host has wild theory for why Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee Vols
A radio host in Alabama is having trouble accepting the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Vols. Ryan Fowler, host of “The Game on 100.9” in Tuscaloosa, sent a tweet on Monday night that suggested an official was celebrating a Vols touchdown in the first quarter.
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
Tennessee Vols player appeared to throw some shade at Henry To’o To’o after beating Bama
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker and his teammates appeared to throw some shade at Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o, a former Vol who transferred to Bama after the 2020 season, after UT’s 52-49 win on Saturday. First some backstory. On Friday evening, Alabama released a hype video...
Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama
Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
Is Tennessee the real No. 1 team in America?
Tennessee finally returned to true relevance in college football with an incredible win over Alabama on Saturday. And despite having easily the best resume in America to this point, the Vols only moved up from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3. Should Tennessee’s record have...
Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o has a rematch with the Vols in mind
One of the big storylines going into the Tennessee Vols‘ showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide was the return of linebacker Henry To’o To’o to Neyland Stadium. To’o To’o spent two years at Tennessee before transferring to Alabama following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021.
One AP Top 25 voter badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are the No. 3 team in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll. There’s one voter, however, who doesn’t think the Vols should even be inside the top five. Mike Berardino, a Notre Dame beat writer for the South Bend Tribune, had Tennessee...
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
