ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

4 students, 1 teacher injured in grisly high school chemistry classroom fire

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ax6tZ_0iXjHESe00

Four students and a teacher suffered burns Wednesday after a fire broke out during a demonstration in a Virginia high school chemistry classroom, officials said.

The blaze was ignited at around 9:30 a.m. in the second-floor classroom at Dinwiddie High School, Dinwiddie County Public Schools officials said in a statement.

The fire alarm was pulled and all students were evacuated from the building, officials said.

A teacher was taken to a local hospital and three students were rushed to VCU Medical Center, including one who was transported by medical helicopter, officials said.

A fourth student was treated at the scene for a minor burn and released.

Senior Beth Piland told the station CBS6 that she was left “traumatized” after watching her classmates catch fire before her eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pk8TX_0iXjHESe00
Students are seen standing outside Dinwiddie High School in Virginia Wednesday morning following an explosion and fire in a chemistry classroom.
Facebook

Piland said her teacher was demonstrating chemical reactions when an explosion happened and sparked a fire that spread to the first and second rows of students in the classroom.

“I saw my friends start burning,” the teen recounted.

Piland said students’ faces and other body parts became engulfed in flames and they were screaming in pain as the teacher was trying to put out the flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alKVo_0iXjHESe00
Four students and the chemistry teacher suffered burns and the school had to be evacuated.
WRIC-TV

Describing one of the victim’s injuries, Piland said: “His hair was crispy. His skin was peeling and his lip was busted.”

Other students at the school were also shaken by the incident.

“It could have been me or anybody,” senior Alanna Perkins told ABC8 . “It’s really sad that it happened at a school where you think you are supposed to be safe at.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LZrW_0iXjHESe00
The school switched to remote learning Thursday but in-person instruction will resume Friday.
WRIC-TV

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Students were dismissed before noon Wednesday and remained home Thursday for remote learning, but in-person instruction at the school was expected to resume Friday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
Dinwiddie County, VA
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Virginia high school evacuated after chemistry class ‘incident’

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia high school released students early Wednesday after the building was evacuated due to what officials described as an "incident" inside a chemistry classroom. The unspecified incident happened at Dinwiddie High School and was confined to a chemistry class, Dinwiddie County Public Schools wrote in a...
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

'I saw my friends start burning': Student says she's 'traumatized' after classroom chemistry demonstration went horribly wrong - explosion left first and second rows of students ON FIRE

A high school senior at a Virginia high school said she's 'traumatized' after a botched chemistry demonstration set multiple students and her teacher on fire. Bethanne Piland, 19, attended her second-period chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School Wednesday when her teacher conducted an experiment that went horribly wrong as students in the first and second rows were in flames within seconds.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Classroom#Fire Alarm#Medical Helicopter#Accident#Dinwiddie High School#Vcu Medical Center#Pil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Distance Education
cbs19news

Man dead after vehicle crashes into a Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in a home in Richmond. Police say that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon. Police arrived on the scene at Buford and Lynhaven avenues. Police found that a van had crashed into a fence on one...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for man accused of robbing Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery earlier this week. Around 11 p.m. on Oct. 12, a man wearing a black hooded jacket entered a business located in the 500 block of West Grace Street and demanded money from the employee.
RICHMOND, VA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy