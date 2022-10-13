Incredibly ‘rare’ Roman mosaic depicting the Trojan War is found in Syria

A “rare” mosaic depicting scenes of the Trojan War has been uncovered in Syria, archeologists said Wednesday.

The mosaic, believed to be 1,300-square-feet, is considered the most important archaeological discovery in Syria since the country’s conflict began 11 years ago, partially due to how intact and detailed it is.

“What is in front of us is a discovery that is rare on a global scale,” Dr. Humam Saad, the associate director of excavation and archaeological research at Syria’s General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums, told the Associated Press.

The stunning Roman-era artwork is said to have been constructed 1,600 years ago in what may have been the floor of an ancient bathhouse, but further excavation and research needs to be conducted. Archeologists have only unearthed 65 feet of the mosaic but believe there is much more to find.

“We can’t identify the type of the building, whether it’s a public bathhouse or something else, because we have not finished excavating yet,” Saad told the AP.

The recently discovered piece depicts scenes of the legendary Trojan War, a conflict that took place between the ancient Greeks and the people of Troy more than 2,000 years ago.

Uncovered portions illustrate a portrayal of ancient Amazon warriors who fought alongside the people of Troy as well as Hercules slaying the Amazon queen Hippolyta. It also depicts the Roman god of the sea, Neptune, with 40 of his mistresses.

Each beautifully made panel was filled with square-shaped, colorful stones measuring about half an inch on each side to show warriors, who are identified by name, carrying weaponry.

The property where the piece was discovered was donated to the Syrian state by the Nabu Museum in Lebanon. AFP via Getty Images

The historic artwork is the most recent find in Rastan, a city in northern Syria’s Homs district. The Syrian government seized the land back from rebel hands in 2018, a year after armed groups were caught attempting to sell pieces of the mosaic by listing them on social media.

The property where the mosaic was discovered dates to the 4th century and was recently donated to the Syrian state by the Nabu Museum in Lebanon, sponsored by Lebanese and Syrian businessmen.

Sulaf Fawakherji, a famous actress in Syria and a member of the Nabu Museum’s board of trustees, hopes the board will purchase and donate other locations in the city which she believes is filled with hidden heritage sites and artifacts.

“There are other buildings, and it’s clear that the mosaic extends far wider,” Fawkherji told the AP.

“Rastan historically is an important city, and it could possibly be a very important heritage city for tourism.”