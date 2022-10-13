ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky

By FOX Weather
 3 days ago

SEATTLE – A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.

Michael Snyder posted the video taken outside his home on social media showing his property as the fireball appeared across the horizon Wednesday, flashing brightly as it descended through the atmosphere.

Snyder was not the only person to witness the event.

According to a log of fireball reports from the American Meteor Society , multiple people throughout Washington and Oregon reported seeing the fireball that evening.

What exactly is a “fireball” you might ask?

A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, according to the AMS. Most meteors are only the size of tiny pebbles. A meteor the size of a softball can produce light equivalent to the full moon for a short instant.

Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day, the AMS states. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and many are masked by daylight.

A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a “fireball” in the night sky.
Michael Snyder via Storyful

