Live in Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s former NYC home for $6.29M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Years before rocker Adam Levine’s recent and highly publicized cheating allegations emerged, the Maroon 5 lead singer lived in this swanky Soho loft with his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

They bought the two-bedroom co-op at 112 Greene St. for $4.5 million in 2014 — the year they wed — and sold it two years later for $5.3 million to Nick Lucio, founder of the Dolce Vita footwear empire, then amid rumors that their marriage was on the rocks. Lucio then sold it at a loss for $4.75 million in 2019.

But times have changed. The unit is back on the market for $6.29 million, plus $1,900 a month in maintenance fees.

As for Levine, troubles resurfaced in recent weeks, after several women claimed past inappropriate interactions they had with him, mainly via text messages and Instagram DMs. (Levine admitted to using “poor judgment” in speaking with anyone other than his Namibian model wife in any flirtatious manner.)

One of the Green Street abode’s two bedrooms.
Allyson Lubow
There’s an open dining area and a chef’s kitchen.
Allyson Lubow
The third-floor Soho loft sports 2,800 square feet of space.
Allyson Lubow
The home’s chic open dining area.
Allyson Lubow
The Soho pad has high tin ceilings and hardwood floors.
Allyson Lubow
Black light fans welcome.
Allyson Lubow

Still, in the midst of it, a pregnant Prinsloo showed up at a Maroon 5 charity concert held by Shaquille O’Neal in early October. Prinsloo also hit the beach with Levine and their two kids, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gia Grace, 4, this month in Montecito, California.

The third-floor Soho loft is 2,800 square feet.

Behati Prinsloo supports Adam Levine at first show since cheating scandal

Following work by designer Augusta Hoffman, the loft had its own close-up: a feature in Architectural Digest. Listing images show its mixed modern industrial vibe.

Design details include painted brick walls, exposed wood beams, original cast iron columns, oversize windows, hardwood floors and high tin ceilings. The home opens via a keyed elevator into a large great room with two living areas — one with a wall of built-ins — as well as an open dining area and a chef’s kitchen.

A custom bookshelf divides the public areas from the bedrooms. The main bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an ensuite spa bathroom with marble — while the second bedroom can be converted into a den, an office or a playroom.

The building stands in Soho’s historic Cast Iron District. It was also home to the Greene Street Recording Studio, which brought in musicians including LL Cool J, Sonic Youth, New Order and A Tribe Called Quest until its 2001 closure.

The listing broker is Clayton Orrigo of Compass.

