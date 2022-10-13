ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Florida deputy shot while wearing bulletproof vest recovering, suspect in custody

A Polk County, Florida , deputy is expected to be released from the hospital after being shot by a suspect . Sheriff Grady Judd says the deputy’s bulletproof vest saved his life.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Batista. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Davenport. Deputies reportedly responded to a family disturbance call.

When deputies got to the scene, Batista was not there but returned in a vehicle. Investigators say he exited his car and approached deputies with his hands behind his back.

“Deputies asked Batista to show his hands and he refused,” a news release from the agency to FOX 13 Tampa Bay read. “As one of the deputies tried to Taser him, Batista shot the other deputy in the chest. The deputy immediately shot back at Batista who threw his gun and surrendered.”

The deputy was taken to a hospital. He has not publicly been identified.

“That vest saved his life,” Judd said in a Facebook news conference. “He shot my deputy in the chest. Did you hear what I said? He shot my deputy.”

Batista was not hurt and is in custody.

“He’s going to be charged appropriately,” the sheriff added. “Our goal is, upon conviction, that he spends the rest of his life in prison for trying to murder my deputy , who was simply standing in the gap between good and evil.”

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Batista.
Polk County Sheriff's Office
The unidentified deputy was shot while responding to a family disturbance call.
FOX 13 Tampa Bay

