ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden claims inflation ‘averaged 2%’ — after data shows 8.2% annual jump

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IB9BZ_0iXjH2xB00

WASHINGTON — The White House tried to fudge the numbers Thursday after newly released data revealed that consumer prices jumped by 8.2% year-over-year last month — with President Biden insisting he’s made “progress” tackling the problem and that inflation really is on a 2% trajectory.

“Today’s report shows some progress in the fight against higher prices, even as we have more work to do,” Biden said in a written statement. “Inflation over the last three months has averaged 2%, at an annualized rate. That’s down from 11% in the prior quarter.”

Critics blasted the message as deceptive and reminiscent of Biden’s August claim that there was “ zero inflation” in July despite the federal Consumer Price Index tracking an 8.5% annual jump in costs that month.

On social media, skeptics said Biden’s claim had to be fact-checked, pointing out that CPI data for September showed a 13% annual jump in the cost of groceries, a 19.8% jump in energy prices and a 6.6% increase in housing expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFyp5_0iXjH2xB00
The September Consmer Price Index report shows inflation rising to a more than 8 percent rate.
NY Post Illustration

“First it was the ‘ inflation reduction act ‘, a marketing spin on more spending that does many things but not reduce inflation. And now it’s spinning numbers to make things appear way better than they are. Inflation is *not* 2% annualized and everyone knows that!” wrote former PayPal president and ex-Facebook payments exec David Marcus.

“FACT CHECK: Inflation when Biden took office 1.4% Inflation today 8.2%,” tweeted Marc Lotter of the America First Policy Institute, a group that promotes the policies of former President Donald Trump.

“They have just changed the definition of 8.5% to 2%. And just like that all is good,” wrote another doubter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGplG_0iXjH2xB00
President Biden claimed inflation “averaged 2%” in the past three months.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“The spin is strong in this one,” tweeted yet another user with a meme of Yoda from “Star Wars.”

A White House official told The Post that the 2% figure reflects the fact that the CPI’s points-based system increased .5% in the past three months — from 295.328 in June to 296.761 in September — meaning that over 12 months the rate would be 2%.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XChG_0iXjH2xB00 Inflation hits 8.2% in September — higher than expected — as rent, food prices soar

Almost all of that .5% increase came in September, in which a .4% bump was recorded — meaning that if last month’s rate alone was annualized, the annual inflation rate would reach 4.8% in September 2023.

Belying its own framing of the inflation rate, the Biden administration on Thursday announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in 2023 for the 70 million Americans who receive Social Security payments.

The Federal Reserve’s target for annual inflation is 2% and the central bank has aggressively spiked interest rates this year in an effort to tame prices.

Interest rate hikes have increased concern about an economic recession and gas prices again are increasing after falling from record highs in June, contributing to fears that more inflation will follow.

The US economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022 — meeting the standard definition of a recession — but the White House argues that a recession is not underway because of low unemployment and the lack of widespread business upheaval.

In a CNN interview Thursday morning, White House economist Brian Deese also put a positive spin on the poor inflation news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xq6Sh_0iXjH2xB00
White House economist Brian Deese insists the US economy is performing well from lower gas prices.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“The first and most important point is the US is in a better and stronger position to take this challenge head on than virtually any other country in the world, and that’s in no small part because of the policies we’ve put in place,” Deese said.

“There was some progress in this report. Headline inflation has come down. A lot of that is gas prices that are down more than $1 per gallon since this summer,” he added.

Conservatives generally blame Biden-era government spending for causing inflation to soar, while Biden has pinned the blame on COVID-19 supply chain bottlenecks, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and corporate price-gouging.

Comments / 37

nobody
3d ago

When Biden and his administration opens their mouths lies fall out. Biden has been lying his entire political career, over 50 years of "Lyin' Biden".

Reply
21
Jody
3d ago

I’ll ask again, why don’t congressional democrats believe America deserves a competent president? Ask him to take a competency test, do your duty to your country.

Reply(3)
14
JJG in PSL
3d ago

And if you point out his lies on Twitter or Facebook or YouTube, you will be banned for “hate speech”. Because they are the “guardians of democracy”.

Reply(1)
10
Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Deese
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman

Former National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Matt Gorman called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday after she refused to admit President Biden had made a gaffe at a speaking event. Gorman reacted on "The Faulkner Focus" after Biden looked in the crowd for deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., sparking a flurry of questions from reporters to Jean-Pierre.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Inflation And Economy#Headline Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Politics Federal#Ne White House#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Ny Post Illustration
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy