Biden claims inflation ‘averaged 2%’ — after data shows 8.2% annual jump

WASHINGTON — The White House tried to fudge the numbers Thursday after newly released data revealed that consumer prices jumped by 8.2% year-over-year last month — with President Biden insisting he’s made “progress” tackling the problem and that inflation really is on a 2% trajectory.

“Today’s report shows some progress in the fight against higher prices, even as we have more work to do,” Biden said in a written statement. “Inflation over the last three months has averaged 2%, at an annualized rate. That’s down from 11% in the prior quarter.”

Critics blasted the message as deceptive and reminiscent of Biden’s August claim that there was “ zero inflation” in July despite the federal Consumer Price Index tracking an 8.5% annual jump in costs that month.

On social media, skeptics said Biden’s claim had to be fact-checked, pointing out that CPI data for September showed a 13% annual jump in the cost of groceries, a 19.8% jump in energy prices and a 6.6% increase in housing expenses.

The September Consmer Price Index report shows inflation rising to a more than 8 percent rate. NY Post Illustration

“First it was the ‘ inflation reduction act ‘, a marketing spin on more spending that does many things but not reduce inflation. And now it’s spinning numbers to make things appear way better than they are. Inflation is *not* 2% annualized and everyone knows that!” wrote former PayPal president and ex-Facebook payments exec David Marcus.

“FACT CHECK: Inflation when Biden took office 1.4% Inflation today 8.2%,” tweeted Marc Lotter of the America First Policy Institute, a group that promotes the policies of former President Donald Trump.

“They have just changed the definition of 8.5% to 2%. And just like that all is good,” wrote another doubter.

President Biden claimed inflation “averaged 2%” in the past three months. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“The spin is strong in this one,” tweeted yet another user with a meme of Yoda from “Star Wars.”

A White House official told The Post that the 2% figure reflects the fact that the CPI’s points-based system increased .5% in the past three months — from 295.328 in June to 296.761 in September — meaning that over 12 months the rate would be 2%.

Almost all of that .5% increase came in September, in which a .4% bump was recorded — meaning that if last month’s rate alone was annualized, the annual inflation rate would reach 4.8% in September 2023.

Belying its own framing of the inflation rate, the Biden administration on Thursday announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in 2023 for the 70 million Americans who receive Social Security payments.

The Federal Reserve’s target for annual inflation is 2% and the central bank has aggressively spiked interest rates this year in an effort to tame prices.

Interest rate hikes have increased concern about an economic recession and gas prices again are increasing after falling from record highs in June, contributing to fears that more inflation will follow.

The US economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022 — meeting the standard definition of a recession — but the White House argues that a recession is not underway because of low unemployment and the lack of widespread business upheaval.

In a CNN interview Thursday morning, White House economist Brian Deese also put a positive spin on the poor inflation news.

White House economist Brian Deese insists the US economy is performing well from lower gas prices. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“The first and most important point is the US is in a better and stronger position to take this challenge head on than virtually any other country in the world, and that’s in no small part because of the policies we’ve put in place,” Deese said.

“There was some progress in this report. Headline inflation has come down. A lot of that is gas prices that are down more than $1 per gallon since this summer,” he added.

Conservatives generally blame Biden-era government spending for causing inflation to soar, while Biden has pinned the blame on COVID-19 supply chain bottlenecks, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and corporate price-gouging.