Man shows up to Southcrest home suffering from gunshot wound

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego police were investigating after a 47-year-old man showed up to his home in the Southcrest neighborhood suffering from a gunshot wound early Thursday.

A woman called police about 5:35 a.m. and reported that her son was in their garage and had been shot, police Officer David O'Brien said.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his rib case. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, O'Brien said.

The victim was not forthcoming about where the shooting occurred, O'Brien said. Officers searched the area for evidence — including at the nearby Southcrest Trails Neighborhood Park — but were unable to locate a scene.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

