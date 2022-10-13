ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Inductees Recognized at The 31st Annual East Central Iowa, Northwestern Illinois AFL-CIO Hall of Fame Banquet

BETTENDORF, IOWA (October 14, 2022) — The 31st Annual East Central Iowa Northwestern Illinois AFL-CIO Hall of Fame Banquet, hosted by the Quad City Federation of Labor, will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Isle Casino Hotel, 1888 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf IA. Cocktail hour with a cash bar will be 5:30–6:45PM and the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard 669 Rock Island Chapter will begin the banquet promptly at 7PM.
German Fest Downtown Davenport October 14

DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 14, 2022) — A new event in a newly-created space is coming to downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held 6–10PM, Friday, October 14, 2022, in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Frieze Lecture Series Starts October 20

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (October 14, 2022) — Fall Frieze Lectures, "Ideas That Changed Everything," with Augustana College. Celebrate our 150th year with other ideas that had big impacts on their time. Join us at 2PM, Thursday, October 20 and 27 and November 3 and 10, at our Downtown Library for free presentations by Augustana College professors.
