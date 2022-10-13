ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (October 14, 2022) — Fall Frieze Lectures, "Ideas That Changed Everything," with Augustana College. Celebrate our 150th year with other ideas that had big impacts on their time. Join us at 2PM, Thursday, October 20 and 27 and November 3 and 10, at our Downtown Library for free presentations by Augustana College professors.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO