Road Trip: Explore the haunted history of Connecticut's Long Island Sound coastline

Haunted ships, pirate treasure, and wild and abandoned buildings all make up the landscape of Connecticut's haunted history along the Long Island Sound coastline.

In this week's Road Trip: Close to Home, News 12 photojournalist Lori Golias teams up with two local authors to explore the legends and haunted history along Long Island Sound.

MORE:

Michael Bielawa

Christina E. Cole

Mysterious Bridgeport Walking Tour