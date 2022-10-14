ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Road Trip: Explore the haunted history of Connecticut's Long Island Sound coastline

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnEx4_0iXjGncg00

Haunted ships, pirate treasure, and wild and abandoned buildings all make up the landscape of Connecticut's haunted history along the Long Island Sound coastline.

In this week's Road Trip: Close to Home, News 12 photojournalist Lori Golias teams up with two local authors to explore the legends and haunted history along Long Island Sound.

MORE:

Michael Bielawa
Christina E. Cole
Mysterious Bridgeport Walking Tour

Comments / 0

Related
territorysupply.com

The 10 Best Things to Do During Fall in Connecticut

Grab your flannel and Blundstone boots to discover the joys of autumn in Connecticut. Most people think of yacht clubs and Yale University when Connecticut is mentioned. But the third smallest state packs a lot of punch when the autumn months arrive. While most folks in the New England area might be taking a scenic drive in New Hampshire to view epic fall foliage, be the smarter person and stick around Connecticut to experience a true New England autumn.
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Connecticut runs from the end of September through January. However, this significant season is divided into several smaller seasons. You’ll need the correct permit to hunt in your preferred season and the correct weapon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
ESSEX, CT
cohaitungchi.com

Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT

You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
Eyewitness News

CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

These Are The Best Places for Leaf Peeping in CT

Fall foliage is in full swing and if you enjoy seasonable experiences, now is the time. Most of Connecticut will have moderate to peak fall foliage by Sunday. In the northern portion of the state, you'll see those vibrant colors in full force. This includes areas such as Litchfield Hills,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Outsider.com

Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut

A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
MORRIS, CT
News 12

Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued

A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
NEWARK, NJ
105.5 The Wolf

Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?

It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy