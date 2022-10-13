Read full article on original website
Nvidia 'unlaunches' the unwanted RTX 4080 12GB
The card's AD104 GPU will surely arrive as an RTX 4070 at some point, but for now we can expect the RTX 4080 16GB on November 16.
NME
Valve registers ‘Neon Prime’ as game software trademark
Valve has registered a new trademark for us with video game software, in the form of Neon Prime. Two records have been listed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Neon Prime, filed by Valve in September. The “goods and services” section of one of these Neon Prime records shows that it can be used in “computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet.”
Digital Trends
Microsoft’s DirectStorage may improve loading times by 200%, but don’t get too excited
Microsoft has just introduced GPU decompression to its new DirectStorage API, bringing it to version 1.1. GPU decompression can provide huge performance gains in gaming — Microsoft promises up to a 200% performance improvement in loading times. Unfortunately, it’s still much too early to get excited — we might not see DirectStorage for quite a while.
Digital Trends
The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough. “For a laptop of this price, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 still lacks the standout features it needs.”. When you have an incredibly wide lineup of laptops, like Lenovo, you need to segment them somehow. The ThinkBook, for example, is aimed narrowly at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), looking to offer the kind of aesthetics and prices that consumers look for with some of the enhanced security and services that businesses demand. Presumably, that’s differentiated from the ThinkPad line that’s all-business in its looks and features.
Digital Trends
Nvidia just changed its mind on a controversial cryptomining feature
Nvidia’s anti-cryptomining measure, the Lite Hash Limiter (LHR), seems to be gone for good. This means that Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards now have access to their full mining potential without any workarounds. Did Nvidia disable LHR because mining is no longer relevant, or is it really that...
notebookcheck.net
Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing
Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Digital Trends
Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook
You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device
Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go.
This sci-fi base-building survival game is perfect for extreme micromanagers
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, take charge of a small colony and manage every aspect of their lives to help them survive.
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
Digital Trends
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
techunwrapped.com
download any classic game from these websites for free
And it is that despite the fact that this software focused on entertainment is increasingly demanding with the hardware of our computers, many prefer titles from the past. Moreover, for many users, the games that were made in the past had better quality, although with much worse graphics, than the current ones. Hence, a good number of them want to get hold of, in one way or another, old games to install on your pc.
Digital Trends
Is New World worth playing in 2022?
New World celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, 2022 — and while its servers aren’t nearly as bustling as they were at launch, the game still has a thriving community and remains one of the most popular MMORPGs. Much has changed in a year, but some aspects of New World are exactly as they were in 2021.
Digital Trends
Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
The PlayStation 5 continues to smash gamers’ expectations, allowing it to remain on top of the cutthroat video game industry, with the next-generation console always getting sold out whenever it appears in retailers’ gaming deals. The immensely positive response is because there’s still a large portion of gamers who are still waiting for the chance to buy the PlayStation 5, while those who already own the console are always on the hunt for accessories and games. If you’ve already taken advantage of PlayStation deals to purchase the gaming machine, PS5 game deals should always be on your radar.
