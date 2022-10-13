ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hart’s father, Henry Witherspoon, dead at 73

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago
Kevin Hart poses for a portrait at the opening of his new vegan fast-food restaurant “Hart House” on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo… Read More

(WGHP) — Henry Witherspoon, the father of acclaimed comedian Kevin Hart, has died at the age of 73, according to UPI.

Hart’s troubled childhood relationship with Witherspoon was a frequent topic in Hart’s standup routines. However, the two had grown close as Hart’s career began to flourish and Witherspoon became a prominent part of his son’s life.

“Regardless of my upbringing and the way I was raised and how often he was in my life, he’s my dad…I have a positive outlook on life regardless and I’m going to love you because you’re my father,” Hart told People in 2018.

Witherspoon was in and out of Hart’s life during his childhood due to his struggles with drug addiction and multiple jail stints.

“I understand that nobody’s perfect, people are flawed, people make mistakes,” Hart said. “I shouldn’t hold a high level of judgement over your head about things I can’t change.”

In Hart’s tribute post on Instagram, he shared several photos of Witherspoon spending quality time with his family, showing the progress the two had made in repairing their relationship.

