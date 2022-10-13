Read full article on original website
Famous Breaux Bridge ‘Pink’ Cookies Back for Limited Time
If you are hunkering for a blast from the past, you'll want to mark your calendar for October 29th. Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless. Champagne's Bakery in Henderson recently closed its doors, and the most feedback we heard on the closing was...
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good. Someone posted on the local Facebook group "Closed In Acadiana" a sign from Royal Curry's front door that read, "We are closed. Sorry for any inconvenience." Royal Curry is located at 4510 Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette in...
‘Christmas at Bridge Point’ to Offer First-Ever Drive-Through Christmas Light Display in Acadiana
A new concept coming to Lafayette is looking to spread a little extra Christmas cheer this holiday season. Located at 115 Enterprise Blvd., Bridge Point Farms is a 24-acre property in Lafayette, La with three stocked ponds, bridges, and beautiful event spaces that can handle big events, intimate gatherings, and everything in between.
Abbeville High School Postpones Homecoming Dance After Alleged Shots Fired Incident Near Football Game
Abbeville High School has announced that Saturday night's homecoming dance has been postponed after an incident on Friday night (Oct. 14). The announcement came via the official Abbeville High School Facebook page with the decision to postpone the dance prompted by too many unknowns with the school's top concern being student safety.
Halloween Fun in Broussard on OCT 22 – Trunk or Treat
A huge Halloween event is back this year in Broussard at St. Julien Park - the 2022 Halloween Trunk or Treat. According to the Macaroni Kid website, this 4th annual event will begin at 5 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and run until 8 pm. There will be around...
Never Put Your Hat on a Bed
For years people, especially here in Acadiana, have considered placing a hat on a bed to be unlucky. Throughout history, many believed it would bring everything from bad luck to death. Historians believe it may have all started with static electricity. To this day, there are some people who won't...
The ‘Good Times’ Continue With New Jazz Lounge Concept Coming to Iconic Building on Pinhook Rd.
An iconic building off Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette is getting new life this fall from two brothers who know a thing or two about “good times.”. Steven and Patrick O’Bryan are the owners of Bon Temps Grill, and the brothers sat down with Megan Wyatt from The Advocate to spill the deets on a new concept they’re bringing to Lafayette before the end of the year.
25 Places in Acadiana Where You Can Grab Delicious Gumbo To Go
As cooler temps begin to creep into the Acadiana area, so will the envie for good gumbo. I think it goes without saying that the best gumbo is the one that you make in your house, or perhaps from the kitchen of a friend or family member who throws down the best homemade recipe.
Moncus Park Will Host Benefit Concert for Acadiana Veterans
Acadiana Veteran Alliance and Moncus Park have teamed up to honor the men and women who have served our country with a pretty awesome event. Voices for Veterans is a benefit concert that is presented by Stine Home + Yard, Home Bank, and Acadian Companies. Voices for Veterans will take...
Lafayette Woman Speaks Out After Arrest, Denies Threatening to ‘Beat Up’ Northside Principal
Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - Logan Angelle, the mother of a recent Northside graduate who was arrested for allegedly threatening to "beat up" the school' principal recently, is speaking out about the incidents that led to her and her son getting banned from the school's campus and subsequent arrest. Angelle and...
Acadiana Center for the Arts Bringing Life & Help to 18 Cultural Projects
The Acadiana Center of the Arts has announced they are giving out grants totaling close to $100,000 to eighteen different projects in Acadiana. Which Groups & Projects Will Get Funding Through the ACA Grants?. Cross That River by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana. Halloween Art and Nature Festival by Atelier de...
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
New Restaurant to Open in Old Shoney’s Building in Lafayette
A long-time abandoned building in Lafayette is finally getting a new tenant soon. According to multiple reports, Boogaloo's Seafood Kitchen will soon be coming to the old Shoney's at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette. Developing Lafayette reported that the building is actually still owned by Shoney's but is leased...
Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
Man Trapped in Mangled Truck, Airlifted After Major Crash Brings Traffic to a Crawl on I-10 East
A major crash on I-10 brought eastbound traffic to a standstill near the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning. According to DOTD, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. just before LA 415 (Lobdell). A report from WBRZ said that at least one person involved in the wreck...
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging ‘No Longer…Fun Pranks’ Warns of Arrests
Toilet papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!. Earlier today, Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux...
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
We live in a world full of scammers. Whether they call you from across the country, message you online, or show up at your front door, crooks are trying to get your money any way they can. Many scammers thrive on pressure and intimidation. Whether it's the pressure you feel...
Baton Rouge Police Find Three Baggies of Drugs in Louisiana Man’s Rectum Following Traffic Stop
According to reports, Baton Rouge Police Officers found a Louisiana man to be hiding three baggies of drugs in his rectum following a strip search. The man, who was supposed to be assisting the BRPD in narcotics investigations, has been arrested after avoiding contact with authorities. Reports say that a...
Lafayette Police Make Huge Drug Bust During Traffic Stop
The Lafayette Police Department made a huge drug bust after they pulled a vehicle over in the early morning hours on Wednesday. A vehicle was pulled over by police on Ambassador Caffery for improper lane usage, and shortly after the vehicle was pulled over, police searched the vehicle. It was...
Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Found in Iberia Parish
It has taken some time, but officials in Iberia and Acadia Parishes say they know what happened to a man who was reported missing last year. The skeletal remains of a man they had been searching for were found in Iberia Parish. According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the Iberia...
