Read full article on original website
Please go away
2d ago
You mean for all the bridges that were neglected ( from a maintenance standpoint) for the last couple decades? Where did the fuel tax dollars go that were supposed to take care of road maintenance?
Reply(5)
9
Related
WAND TV
$2.25 billion in federal formula funding for Illinois infrastructure announced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced a total of $2,250,129,111 in federal formula funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for Fiscal Year 2023. The funding part of the more than $17 billion in federal formula funds...
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s First Bridge Investment Program Grants
$18.4 million in FY22 Bridge Planning Grants will go to 23 projects in 23 states to create a long-term pipeline of construction-ready bridge projects. Grants on top of $5.3 billion in FY 23 Bridge Formula funding announced earlier this week. Additional competitive funding for bridge construction projects to be announced...
constructiondive.com
FHWA releases $60B to states, funds 3 new programs
The Federal Highway Administration on Tuesday announced that it released $59.9 billion to 12 programs to help address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, according to an agency press release. The funding comes from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The infrastructure law, signed last year by President Joe...
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
Lower Mississippi Closed in Two Places Due to Low Water and Groundings
Amidst an ongoing drought, the U.S. Coast Guard has temporarily closed the Mississippi River near Stack Island, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee because of dangerously low water. As of Wednesday, well over 100 towboats and barge tows were awaiting further dvelopments at both location, according to the agency. "The USCG is...
freightwaves.com
Railroad executives want to eliminate conductors — and exhausted rail workers are terrified
It was 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, when rail conductor Brian Raleigh got the call from Norfolk Southern that he would need to come into work. Raleigh, who joined Norfolk Southern in 2004, drove to the railyard in Decatur, Illinois. He started setting up rail cars hauling soybeans, corn, chemicals and other commodities from the rural town. But he didn’t feel so good — just a cold, he figured.
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
3 Reasons More Cities Are Installing Roundabouts
Roundabouts are popping up more in city areas. Here are 3 reasons cities are installing roundabouts instead of other intersections. The post 3 Reasons More Cities Are Installing Roundabouts appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gcaptain.com
Mississippi Barge Backup Stalls Millions of Tons of Cargo
By Sophie Caronello (Bloomberg) Prolonged drought is jeopardizing waterborne trade along the Mississippi River, a basin that produces 92% of the nation’s agricultural exports. As of Friday, the river was still closed near Stack Island, Mississippi, and Memphis, Tennessee. That has resulted in a backup of more than 2,000...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
thecentersquare.com
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House hosted a summit Thursday to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law as the Biden administration tries to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. “This is the first time we’ve tried this in 50 years on this level,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House’s infrastructure coordinator and a New Orleans mayor. “We’re going to really push hard to make it go faster and try to do it better, and try to get at least all the federal agencies focused on accelerating the pace of design, construction, permitting.” The summit comes at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages are threatening to delay many projects. At stake is a legacy-making investment championed by President Joe Biden, who has said that it’s the largest set of public works projects since the Interstate Highway System began in the 1950s during Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency. Biden has repeatedly told voters this election year that the government can deliver results with Democrats and Republicans working together.
cdrecycler.com
Rail deal falls through
The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
Federal funds coming to Saginaw for new water tower
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw will be receiving $15 million for the construction of a water tower in an effort to improve its water distribution system. The funds come as part of a larger $212,885,000 grant in new federal funds to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water across the state of Michigan.
insideevs.com
Biden Chooses EV Owner To Lead Joint Office Of Energy And Transportation
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Ethanol HPLC: Making Standards More Specialized
Enertech Solutions is best known as a responsive provider of ethanol plant lab supplies from everyday consumables like vials and filters to containerized liquids like buffer solution and sulfuric acid. But for half a decade, producers have also turned to the Ohio-based company for specialized high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) products, including mobile phase bags and ethanol-specific reference materials, or “standards,” that can be tailored to each customer’s unique analytical needs.
schoolbusfleet.com
Fueling the Future: Green-Powered Technology
Efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are the talk of fleets across the country these days. And in those discussions, electric vehicles tend to ride shotgun, with green fuel technology often taking a backseat. But as school bus fleet operators increasingly raise concerns about whether their local grids can handle the energy load needed, green fuel tech seems to be taking the lead more and more.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and regulatory burdens on ethanol producers and farmers, ACE also...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
Comments / 7