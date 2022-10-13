ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Bike#Consumer Goods#Cpsc#Liv Adult Bicycles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Fox Business

Foreclosure activity increases in the United States

Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
REAL ESTATE
Fox Business

Social Security recipients to see biggest COLA increase since 1981

Social Security benefits are set to rise by 8.7% in 2023, the biggest bump in four decades as stubbornly high inflation erodes the buying power of retired Americans, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. The increase, known as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is the biggest since 1981, when recipients saw...
BUSINESS
Fox Business

Mortgage rates resume their climb

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades this week and are likely to climb further as the Federal Reserve has all but promised more rate increases in its battle to tamp down persistent inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.92% with an average...
BUSINESS
Fox Business

After September’s hotter than expected CPI report, GOP lawmaker predicts ‘even bigger turnout' in November

Reacting to September's Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicating that core inflation continued to squeeze U.S. households near record levels, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., slammed Democrats' policies trying to "bankrupt" the country on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday. Carter argued Americans' concerns over inflation will give Republicans an "even bigger turnout" and "even bigger majority in the House" in the upcoming midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
385
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy