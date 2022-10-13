Read full article on original website
Look: Hauss Hejny's 6 TDs lead Aledo to 64-21 win over Burleson Centennial
BURLESON, Texas - Hauss Hejny threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 175 yards and two more scores to lead Aledo to a 64-21 win over Burleson Centennial on Friday night. With the victory Aledo extended its district winning streak to 109 games. "Defense is the one who set the tone, ...
247Sports
TCU moves up to No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved into the top 10 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll following their 43-40 win over Oklahoma State in double-overtime Saturday night. The Frogs vaulted five spots in each poll, moving up to No. 8 in both polls. It is the highest ranking for the...
WFAA
Oops: SMU's live pony mascot had an accident during his touchdown celebration run
DALLAS — When you gotta go, you gotta go. SMU learned that the hard way Friday night, despite a 40-34 home win over Navy to snap a three-game losing streak. After the Mustangs scored early in the third quarter, two handlers escorted SMU's live pony mascot, Peruna, onto the field for his customary celebration run.
Fight, ejections mar Frisco's 20-17 win over Frisco Heritage
FRISCO, Texas - It was billed as a battle of unbeatens, and it turned into a battle of attrition. Frisco beat Frisco Heritage 20-17 at the Ford Center on Thursday night in a game that was marred by a first-quarter fight that resulted in a 15-minute delay and six ejections. With several key players ...
'I think it’s going to be a blowout': TCU confident they'll beat Oklahoma State this weekend
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes spent time on campus Friday signing autographs and taking pictures to get students excited for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State. “I think we’re all invested in each other," Dykes said. "I think that’s the cool thing about TCU....
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: TCU Announces Red Alternates for Game vs. Oklahoma State
There is an absolutely monstrous game happening tomorrow in Fort Worth, with the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Cowtown to take on the 13th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs are currently favored by four points in a game that looks like it might decide who has an inside track to one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Game this December.
Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position
The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after serving 14 years as a popular vegan outpost. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I believed it to be true.
Hot turns to cold with some rain this North Texas weekend: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to be a fun fall weekend with some hot and cold weather, literally, North Texas seems to be channeling its inner Katy Perry.
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
KXII.com
Fatal fire in western Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
KXII.com
Trash can fire damages a home in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
