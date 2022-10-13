ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesboro, TX

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

TCU moves up to No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

TCU has moved into the top 10 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll following their 43-40 win over Oklahoma State in double-overtime Saturday night. The Frogs vaulted five spots in each poll, moving up to No. 8 in both polls. It is the highest ranking for the...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsboro, TX
City
Gunter, TX
Whitesboro, TX
Football
Whitesboro, TX
Sports
City
Whitesboro, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Brock, TX
Local
Texas Football
Brock, TX
Sports
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: TCU Announces Red Alternates for Game vs. Oklahoma State

There is an absolutely monstrous game happening tomorrow in Fort Worth, with the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Cowtown to take on the 13th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs are currently favored by four points in a game that looks like it might decide who has an inside track to one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Game this December.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position

The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfaa#American Football#Wfaa Youtube#The Brock Eagles#Bells And Pottsboro
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
greensourcedfw.org

One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year

Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after serving 14 years as a popular vegan outpost. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I believed it to be true.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch

The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
FRISCO, TX
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Fatal fire in western Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Trash can fire damages a home in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
DENISON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy