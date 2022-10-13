Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
News4Jax.com
19-year-old accused of shooting another man at Lawtey gas station
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and accused of shooting another man in the chest at a gas station in Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office got multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from those saying there was...
Clay County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI for second time in 10 months
A Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for the second time in 10 months. CCSO said Christopher Coldiron was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday night. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Court records show he refused...
WATCH: Tree, power lines fall on busy Florida road in cutting mishap
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash cam video from a Florida deputy’s patrol car showed a potentially dangerous incident involving a falling tree Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook, showing a tree fall through active power lines onto Newberry Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a tree service cut was cutting […]
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
WCJB
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors outraged after a Putnam County mother exposes her toddler to fentanyl
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Martinez, of 39, was arrested after giving candy to her two-year old toddler that she said, was covered with fentanyl. The child’s grandparents said the toddler became lethargic after eating the candy. “The child was passing out, in and out of consciousness, in the...
WCJB
Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
alachuachronicle.com
Man wanted in rape case arrested for trespassing on UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham Omar McCray III, 37, was arrested late last night for drug possession and trespassing on the University of Florida campus. He was also wanted in a 2021 rape case and for violation of probation in another case. A University of Florida Police Department officer stopped...
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information about a cold case homicide from 32 years ago. On October 14th 1990, deputies found the body of Betty Covington in the woods near Brooker off Northwest 218th Avenue. Several weeks before that...
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
WCJB
Six teenagers face criminal charges for three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six teenagers face criminal charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School. The fights happened last Wednesday. Deputies say six students between the ages of 13 and 17 are being charged with disruption of...
wuft.org
Police K9 that mauled man’s eye quietly placed back on active duty
The Gainesville police K9 that mauled a man who fled a traffic stop and was the subject of warnings that he was prone to bite even fellow police officers has been quietly returned to duty, authorities said. The K9, named Ranger, had been temporarily removed from duty after community uproar...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun in MLK Center gym
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Jermaine Turner, Jr., 27, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after allegedly brandishing a gun inside the gym at the MLK Center in June. On June 6, 2022, at about 2:20 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to...
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home
An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
alachuachronicle.com
One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ocala-news.com
Reddick man killed in crash on private driveway after being ejected from utility vehicle
A 41-year-old man from Reddick was killed on Friday afternoon after he was ejected from a utility vehicle during an accident that occurred on a private driveway in Marion County. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a 2010 Kubota utility vehicle, and he was...
alachuachronicle.com
Ocala man arrested for trying to enter apartments off Tower Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tayon Lavon Alexander, 31, of Ocala, was arrested last night and charged with burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, and resisting arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 4200 block of SW...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Motorcycle accident claims Alachua man
A 31-year-old Alachua man drove his motorcycle off US Highway 441 in Micanopy, struck a sign post and died on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcycle left southbound US 441 inside the city limits of Micanopy near N Division Street at 9:24 a.m. and struck a sign post.
