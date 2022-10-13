ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Springs, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old accused of shooting another man at Lawtey gas station

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and accused of shooting another man in the chest at a gas station in Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office got multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from those saying there was...
LAWTEY, FL
WFLA

WATCH: Tree, power lines fall on busy Florida road in cutting mishap

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash cam video from a Florida deputy’s patrol car showed a potentially dangerous incident involving a falling tree Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook, showing a tree fall through active power lines onto Newberry Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a tree service cut was cutting […]
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man wanted in rape case arrested for trespassing on UF campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham Omar McCray III, 37, was arrested late last night for drug possession and trespassing on the University of Florida campus. He was also wanted in a 2021 rape case and for violation of probation in another case. A University of Florida Police Department officer stopped...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
MARION COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun in MLK Center gym

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Jermaine Turner, Jr., 27, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after allegedly brandishing a gun inside the gym at the MLK Center in June. On June 6, 2022, at about 2:20 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home

An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Ocala man arrested for trying to enter apartments off Tower Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tayon Lavon Alexander, 31, of Ocala, was arrested last night and charged with burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, and resisting arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 4200 block of SW...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Motorcycle accident claims Alachua man

A 31-year-old Alachua man drove his motorcycle off US Highway 441 in Micanopy, struck a sign post and died on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcycle left southbound US 441 inside the city limits of Micanopy near N Division Street at 9:24 a.m. and struck a sign post.
ALACHUA, FL

