Elmont, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History

Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
The Jewish Press

Construction Begins on First-Ever ‘Fully Inclusive’ Playground in Midwood, Brooklyn

Ground was recently broken in the Midwood section of Brooklyn for a new, fully inclusive playground on Avenue S and East 16th Street. The playground is to include “the latest innovative equipment set in a beautifully landscaped park, creating a city oasis,” according to Felder’s office. Features are to include ramped play equipment, loads of accessible swings, water sprinklers and sand play, a musical instrument ensemble and sporting areas.
BROOKLYN, NY
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
syossetadvance.com

Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
OYSTER BAY, NY
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
27east.com

Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake

Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Time Out New York

A two-way bike lane just opened on this busy Brooklyn street

Earlier this week, city officials unveiled a new two-way, protected bike lane at Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn, considered to be one of the most dangerous areas in the borough. Given the fact that the street allows bike riders to drift from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Manhattan Bridge and vice versa, the announcement has been a long tie coming.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Asian Supermarket H Mart Is Officially Coming to Long Island City, Queens

Long Island City is about to have much easier access to Asian delicacies. H Mart, the fan-favorite supermarket, is opening soon in town. Located at 34-51 48th Street, the new H Mart location will replace the space currently occupied by Stop & Shop, which is closing its doors on October 20. According to Patch, a spokesperson for H Mart was unable to confirm the opening date of the store just yet, but the company has committed to opening in the space.
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

MTA Bus Fatally Strikes Elderly Woman in East Flatbush

An elderly woman died Thursday after she was struck by an MTA bus on a Brooklyn street, police said. The 79-year-old pedestrian was crossing Glenwood Road near Flatbush Ave. in East Flatbush mid-block around 6:20 p.m., according to cops. The MTA bus, heading north on Flatbush Ave., made a left...
BROOKLYN, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ridgewood, Queens, Is North America’s Coolest Neighborhood. Please Don’t Ruin It.

It’s been two days, and thus far my beloved neighborhood—recently named the fourth coolest on the planet, and the coolest neighborhood in North America, by Time Out—seems relatively unsullied by having its fashionability made official. In Ridgewood, Queens, the artfully attired intellectuals lounging in patio chairs outside Topos Bookstore Cafe look genuinely cool, not affectedly cool. I have a favorite car parked on my block: its license plate says FEMBOY. Even on baleful rainy days, the atmosphere is cheery. Nevertheless, my neighbors seem surprised. Sure, we knew this place was beautiful and low-key, but everyone else was supposed to be...
QUEENS, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Scooter rider injured in Woodmere accident

An unidentified man was ejected from the electric scoter he was riding and suffered multiple injuries to his head and body after being hit by a 2008 Jeep at 4:09 p.m., in Woodmere on Oct. 14, Nassau police said. The man, 45, was heading south on Peninsula Boulevard and was...
WOODMERE, NY

