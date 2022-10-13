ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, MT

Upland Bird Hunter Attacked by 677-Pound Grizzly Bear

By Travis Hall
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136toA_0iXjEL2200
The bear was later located with a drone and euthanized, officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said. Sage Scott. Pixabay

An upland bird hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County, Montana. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), the man encountered the bear around 1 p.m. while hunting in a creek bottom east of the town of Choteau. The hunter was able to shoot at the bear with his shotgun and then a sidearm—wounding the bruin and effectively stopping the attack.

The 51-year-old Washington state man was hunting with his wife, and the couple’s dog was moving in to flush a bird when a bear weighing nearly 700 pounds charged them, FWP spokesman Dave Hagengruber told the Associated Press. According to Hagengruber, the bear knocked the man down and stepped on him before the hunter was able to shoot it. After being wounded, the bear retreated into the brush and the couple left the area with their dogs.

After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FWP bear management specialists, game wardens, and Teton County deputies returned to the site and located the bear using a drone, the AP reports. They then euthanized the wounded animal, according to an FWP press release. “[The] bear had no known previous history of human conflict and had never been handled by bear managers,” the press release reads. “Evidence at the site suggested the attack was the result of a surprise encounter.”

The incident is a stark reminder that surprise encounters are always possible when hunting in bear country. FWP advises hunters to remain vigilant and safe by keeping bear spray in a readily accessible location, always being cognizant of bear sign, particularly in areas of low visibility like creek bottoms, hunting with big groups, and making “localized noise” that can alert bears to your presence. More information about hunting in grizzly bear country is available here.

Comments / 1

Related
Field & Stream

Watch an Elk Hunter Fire Multiple Shots at a Charging Mountain Lion in Idaho

An elk hunter got more than he bargained for last Saturday, October 9 when a mature mountain lion approached and charged him. The incident occurred during an early-season rifle hunt in southeast Idaho. In a remarkable video captured by the hunter on his cell phone and later shared by the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), John C. Erickson yells “get back” at the advancing mountain lion before firing multiple rounds from his .40 caliber Glock 27. His bullets appear to hit just inches above the predator’s head and back.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
County
Teton County, MT
City
Choteau, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Bears#Bear Spray#Bear Attack#Montana Fish#Fwp#The Associated Press#Ap
Outdoor Life

Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull

Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
ANIMALS
105.5 The Fan

WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho

With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’

One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy