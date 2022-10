Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market has a new day-to-day leader, as Tanis Monroy has been named the executive director, according to sources. On Sunday, market board Chair John J. Sygielski posted news of the hire to his personal Facebook page, which included a picture of him and Monroy in the market. The selection was confirmed by several other market sources, who said that Monroy officially started in the job last week.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO