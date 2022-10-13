Read full article on original website
Middlesex DA launches investigation into Woburn officer over alleged role in Charlottesville rally
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - All cases involving a Woburn police officer accused of helping plan a 2017 white nationalist rally will be placed under review, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that all pending and closed cases involving Officer John Donnelly will...
Mass. Police Officer Returned To His Post After Marching At Nazi Rally
Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly was recently put on leave five years after he planned and attended the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to reports.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
