CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a February shooting in Cambridge after a multi-month investigation. The two suspects, a 16-year-old Somerville boy and a 17-year-old Lynn boy, were arrested on warrants from Cambridge District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO