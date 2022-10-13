ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Comments / 1

Related
whdh.com

Man in custody, multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person was in critical condition after four people were stabbed downtown. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said they arrested Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester, on-scene. He is expected to be arraigned...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woburn, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Woburn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with February Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a February shooting in Cambridge after a multi-month investigation. The two suspects, a 16-year-old Somerville boy and a 17-year-old Lynn boy, were arrested on warrants from Cambridge District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
ANDOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Mayor#Woburn Police#Neo Nazi#Anti Semitic
wina.com

Two juveniles shot near Omni Hotel parking lot

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have detained two juveniles after two other juveniles were shot near the Omni Hotel parking lot. Around 5:15 Saturday afternoon, a CPD officer heard gunshots near the parking lot. Officers responded and found one male juvenile who was transported to UVa with serious wounds. A second male juvenile showed up in the ER with non-life threatening wounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
whdh.com

495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
MANSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Corrections officer on road to recovery after inmate attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking. State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
whdh.com

BREAKING: Haverhill teachers to strike, school closed Monday

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - School is canceled for Haverhill students after the school committee and the educators’ association were unable to reach a tentative agreement, according to the superintendent Sunday. In her update on the Haverhill Public Schools’ website, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the day will now serve as...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Haverhill, Malden teachers vote to go on strike Monday

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in both Haverhill and Malden have voted to go on strike Monday if an agreement with the unions is not reached. Dozens of educators from both Malden and Haverhill public schools gathered outside Malden City Hall Saturday to publicly demand a better contract. Haverhill Public...
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify young man killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
NEEDHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy