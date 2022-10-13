Read full article on original website
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Samantha Irvin Poses for Photo With Jojo Offerman at WWE SmackDown
– As previously reported, former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman was in attendance at last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Offerman is also married to the recently returned WWE SUperstar Bray Wyatt. Current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin shared a photo with Offerman from the event on Twitter, which you can see below.
WWE News: Note on Busy Travel Schedule, Last Night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes, Luke & PJ Hawx at SmackDown
– PWInsider reports that a number of WWE SmackDown talents have a tough travel schedule ahead this weekend. Multiple workers had to take two connecting flights from New Orleans to Phoenix, Arizona for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. After that, they...
The Gunns On Billy Gunn’s Advice Regarding ‘Ass Boys’ Name, Why They Turned On Him
The Gunns have been dealing with the ‘Ass Boy’ name for some time now, and they recently revealed Billy Gunn’s advice regarding it. Austin and Colton Gunn appeared on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted and talked about how after Danhausen saddled them with the Ass Boys name, their dad gave them advice and how that factored into them turning on him. You can see some highlights below:
WWE News: Update On Charlotte Flair’s Status With WWE, The Rock Comments On Early Black Adam Reviews, Tickets For WWE In MSG Now On Sale
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Charlotte Flair is expected to return to WWE soon, but it’s unknown which brand. She is currently listed as a Smackdown superstar, but there were rumors she would be moved to RAW. – In a post on Facebook, The Rock commented on...
Melina on How Women in WWE Would Be Punished With Gimmick Matches
– During a recent interview with Wrestle Purists, former WWE Superstar Melina discussed how demeaning gimmick matches used to be used as a punishment against women in WWE during the Divas Era. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Melina on how things have changed in WWE: “We’re blessed to have...
