“So the track is a little bit cold this morning, we’ll do a few laps to warm up before we really open up the car,” Matteo, my driving instructor for the day warned me before he led me out for our first lapping session. This is the sort of guidance I’d expect to hear at an October track day, but it’s not the sort of thing I’m used to hearing before climbing into an SUV.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO