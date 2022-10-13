Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Lincoln Dealers Will Have to Spend Nearly $1 Million on Upgrades to Sell EVs
Lincoln dealers that are on board with the brand’s EV plans face a hefty upgrade bill. Automotive News reports that Lincoln dealers wanting to sell the brand’s EVs will have to drop $900,000 on upgrades to their dealerships. Despite EV plans that still aren’t quite clear and a...
Jalopnik
What Vintage Cars Have Aged the Worst?
We’re all used to seeing the same beautiful old cars rolled out for automotive meets and Jalopnik slideshows. Things like the Aston Martin DB5, Ferrari 250 GT California, or the C3 Corvette all look as timeless and elegant now as they did when they first rolled off the factory floor. But not every vintage car has managed to age in the same majestic way.
Jalopnik
Sights From Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center
Last week, I ventured out to Ohio to see Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center, and commemorate the beginning of the end for the second-generation NSX. But, while circling the factory floor, I noticed something — the PMC is downright gorgeous. So let’s take a little tour, through the stages...
Jalopnik
Lotus Honors Emerson Fittipaldi With Special-Edition Evija Hypercar
Every Lotus Evija is special. After all, it’s a 2,000-horsepower electric hypercar that costs around $2 million and can run to 186 mph in nine seconds. That power is also enough for the Evija to break 200 mph. Oh, and it’s made by Lotus. If you ever see one in real life, consider yourself lucky. But now there’s a limited-edition Evija that’s even more special: the Evija Fittipaldi.
UK homes cancel streaming services to reduce spending
Almost 1m British households have given up on the streaming revolution so far this year, as the cost of living crisis forces increasingly budget-conscious consumers to stop taking services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The premiere of two of the most-hyped and expensive shows of all time...
Jalopnik
Old Racing Games Sure Had a Way of Creating Fake Regionalized Cars That Never Existed
Yesterday, I was playing Tokyo Xtreme Racer 3 for the first time. Like all the TXR games Genki made back in the day, it’s not perfect, but it’s overflowing with charm and anyone would do right to bring the series back in some form of tribute today. It’s been a very long time since we’ve had a game about street racing on the Shuto Expressway that doesn’t require you to install mods on your PC. Anyway, as I scrolled through the car list, I noticed some oddities.
Jalopnik
Mazda Confirms Two Brand-New Engines for the U.S.
Mazda is continuing its march towards becoming a premium automaker. We finally have official word that the Zoom Zoom brand is giving the U.S. market two brand new engine options that will debut in two new crossovers. Mazda’s future engine plans have been back and forth for the past few...
Jalopnik
You May Want to Take Your Hyundai to the Dealer if It Has a Dual-Clutch Transmission
What’s going on Hyundai? You OK, bro? It seems like the South Korean brand can’t catch a break lately. From recalls of its hottest models because they might burst into flames, oil consumption issues for millions of engines (replace my engine Hyundai!), a theft issue that’s probably going to get worse, and now this. Autoweek reports that Hyundai has issued a recall and issued a stop sale over certain models equipped with its eight-speed dual clutch transmission.
Jalopnik
Kaido Nissan Skyline, Mercedes-Benz 280S, Acura Legend: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Want to know something disappointing? The most popular car color in the U.S. is still boring old white. Does anyone go out of their way to enjoy a white car? Is there anything particularly neat or interesting about one? No. They simply exist, looking inoffensive on dealer lots. Well, today,...
Jalopnik
The Nicest Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Costs Only Slightly More Than the Average New Car
The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid starts at $41,190, including destination. That’s quite high for a Mitsubishi but not the average new car — Kelley Blue Book pinned the U.S.’s average transaction price at $48,301 back in August. Mitsubishi revealed across-the-board pricing for every trim level of the Outlander PHEV this week, and for the nicest, best-equipped example, you’ll pay barely more than that: $51,340.
Jalopnik
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Delivers on the Track or in the Dirt
“So the track is a little bit cold this morning, we’ll do a few laps to warm up before we really open up the car,” Matteo, my driving instructor for the day warned me before he led me out for our first lapping session. This is the sort of guidance I’d expect to hear at an October track day, but it’s not the sort of thing I’m used to hearing before climbing into an SUV.
Jalopnik
Scientist Might Have Cracked 10-Minute Electric Car Charging
Ask pretty much anyone why they aren’t considering buying an electric car in the year of our lord 2022, and they’ll probably tell you it’s because of the charging times. Sure, top EVs from the likes of Lucid and Ford can cover more than 200 miles per charge, which is comparable with the amount of miles you’ll get between refills of your gas-powered motor.
