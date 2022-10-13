Read full article on original website
Related
Knoxville hosts five court officials from Uzbekistan, sponsored by U.S. exchange program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week, Knoxville is hosting five court officials from the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan. The officials were sponsored by the Congressional Office for International Leadership. The five officials also had a facilitator and an interpreter. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0