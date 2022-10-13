Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
City leaders disagree with Henry County LOST proposal
Leaders of municipalities in Henry County are looking to take a stand against a new offer from the county to have their collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation reduced from 34% to 23%. The county’s offer of a 77/23% split — a reduction from its initial offer of an 80/20%...
Atlanta Daily World
ATL Councilmember Keisha Sean Waites Raises Concern Over Fulton County Jail Conditions
Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites issued the following statement after a new report was released by the ACLU:. “I commend the ACLU for its work in addressing the volatile issues regarding the inhumane treatment of individuals wrongly incarcerated in the Fulton County jail. It’s clear from the findings that resulted from their investigation that many of our public servants are refusing to put people before politics.
Tractor-trailer spills hazardous chemicals across I-75 northbound in Henry County, officials say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, officials responded to a tractor-trailer in Stockbridge that overturned spilling hazardous chemicals across Interstate 75 near exit 224. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Stockbridge Police said Eagles Landing Parkway is blocked both ways from Rock Quarry to I-75...
Weekend lane closures will affect Cobb and Fulton Counties on I-75 at State Route 120
MARIETTA — Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-75 at State Route 120 in the City of Marietta this weekend. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at SR 120 Loop in Cobb County and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
California developer planning innovative office for 52-acre mixed-use project
A California-based developer is planning a new 52-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta with huge amounts of office s...
Henry County Daily Herald
The Malachi Project in McDonough moves forward with plans to build community center
McDONOUGH — Elected officials, community members and members of Life-Passion Church gathered on Rogers Street to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Malachi House Community Center earlier this month. The Malachi Project offers after-school and mentoring programs. Both are designed to reach at risk youth through the teachings of Jesus.
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to host 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Last year the...
cobbcountycourier.com
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
Bibb County sheriff: 41 arrests, dozens of guns seized in ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A joint operation between two law enforcement agencies led to multiple arrests and dozens of guns seized. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. From Oct. 7-8, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol conducted “Operation Rolling Thunder.” The purpose...
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a fatal collision occurred in Cobb County on Friday. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
HUD secretary meets with Atlanta HBCUs, community leaders to address critical housing shortages
ATLANTA — The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is hoping to address critical housing shortages in Georgia and nationwide. Secretary Marcia L. Fudge traveled to Atlanta for her second stop of “HUD on the Road.” The program brings HUD leadership together with local elected officials, stakeholders, and others to discuss HUD’s programs, policies, and priorities.
16-Year-Old Jamiyus Wade Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Highway 78 (Walton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road on Oct. 13, 2022. The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Jamiyus Wade. According to the officials, two other teens, ages 13 and 14, were taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital for injuries.
Cobb crisis alert system modified after accidental 11-school lockdown
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale emphasized that the district's new alert system did not malfunction.
Gridlock Guy: Grading the first week of ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
Doom. Jams. Profound delays....
