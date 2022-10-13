ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

City leaders disagree with Henry County LOST proposal

Leaders of municipalities in Henry County are looking to take a stand against a new offer from the county to have their collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation reduced from 34% to 23%. The county’s offer of a 77/23% split — a reduction from its initial offer of an 80/20%...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

ATL Councilmember Keisha Sean Waites Raises Concern Over Fulton County Jail Conditions

Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites issued the following statement after a new report was released by the ACLU:. “I commend the ACLU for its work in addressing the volatile issues regarding the inhumane treatment of individuals wrongly incarcerated in the Fulton County jail. It’s clear from the findings that resulted from their investigation that many of our public servants are refusing to put people before politics.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HUD secretary meets with Atlanta HBCUs, community leaders to address critical housing shortages

ATLANTA — The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is hoping to address critical housing shortages in Georgia and nationwide. Secretary Marcia L. Fudge traveled to Atlanta for her second stop of “HUD on the Road.” The program brings HUD leadership together with local elected officials, stakeholders, and others to discuss HUD’s programs, policies, and priorities.
ATLANTA, GA

