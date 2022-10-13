Read full article on original website
Police: Student threatens to shoot weapon in Elizabeth City classroom
Police in Elizabeth City said a student is arrested and charged after threatening to shoot a weapon at an education center. Officers were called to the River City Youth Build on Ehringhaus Street.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office releases felony blotter
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the September 2022 list of felonies in unincorporated Dare County. Fourteen felonies are listed. Hatteras Island has 11 of the 14 crimes listed. On Hatteras Island, Buxton is listed six times; Avon, three times and once in Salvo and Hatteras. One Buxton...
WITN
Elizabeth City police arrest man who was wanted for murder
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police have arrested a man that was wanted for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, was wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd. Police say on that day, at about 7:20...
Elizabeth City man arrested after September deadly shooting
Saturday, Elizabeth City Police officers announced a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in September.
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Adora Benita Collins
On November 1, 1988, her Earthly Father held her in his hands. On October 6, 2022, her Heavenly Father held her in his arms. Adora Benita Collins was born in Chesapeake, Virginia and raised in Manteo, North Carolina where she attended elementary, middle and high school. After graduating from Manteo High School she moved to Silver Spring, Maryland where she attended Montgomery County Community College for a short period before returning to Manteo and then relocating to Elizabeth City, North Carolina. At the time of time of her death she was living in Buﬀalo, New York, where she had moved a few years ago.
thecoastlandtimes.com
NCCEAPA, TERSSA conferences held in Kitty Hawk
Administrative professionals from the NC Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association (NCCEAPA) attended their annual state and national conference September 20 through 23, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk and hosted by the Northeast District. The event was a joint conference with The Extension and Research Support Staff Association (TERSSA), a national association.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Larry Basnight
Larry Eugene Basnight, 76, of Camden, died October 4, 2022 at home. He was born in Pasquotank County on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight. He is survived by a host of cousins. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on October...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Outer Banks Hospital’s chief nursing officer recognized as 2022 Great 100 Nurse
Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence. Out of thousands of nominations submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving healthcare services to their communities. This year,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Community invited to radio control flying event
Members of Dare County Radio Control Flyers – the area’s local radio control model aviation club – will be holding a family-friendly flying event at their field at the Outer Banks Gun Club in Manns Harbor on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community members of all ages are invited to attend and any person attending will be afforded the opportunity to fly one of the club’s radio control aircraft.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Barbara Gray Sellew
Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Art exhibition now open at College of The Albemarle – Dare
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that “Kaleidoscope,” an exhibition of paintings and works on paper by Patrick Berran, is now open in the Professional Arts Building at COA – Dare. Berran’s work has been a part of solo and group exhibitions. His most recent solo...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Holly H. Murphy
Holly Harris Murphy, 67, of Elizabeth City, died October 9, 2022 at home. She was born in Winter Garden, Fla. on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris. Survivors include husband Wendell Jason Murphy, sons Chris Murphy (Lisa) and Chase Murphy (Center Hill, Fla.);...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Sara Newman, Nathan Cathrall joined in marriage
Tony and Marlene Newman, of Columbia, would have announced the wedding of their daughter Sara Newman to Nathan Cathrall, son of Lee Cathrall and the late Stephen Cathrall of Cape May, NJ. Sara is a nurse at Atlantic Cape Regional Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ and Nathan is an...
outerbanksvoice.com
Miss Katie’s public debut is a historic milestone, with a resonating namesake
The Miss Katie made her public debut at a full-day event on October 13 that included tours of the 156-foot-long vessel, capped off by a Christening Ceremony with Senator Richard Burr’s wife, Brooke Burr, breaking the traditional bottle of champagne. But it was the story behind the Miss Katie’s...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Internal waters reopened
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation PA-95-2022 returned Pamlico Sound and Sandy Bay to normal closure boundaries effective at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The proclamation states, “all those waters in Dare County will return to the status in existence immediately prior to the Sept. 30, 2022, temporary closures.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Judy J. Mason
Judy J. Mason, 76, of Elizabeth City, died October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born in Pasquotank County on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson. Survivors include husband James A. Mason, sisters Janice Shepherd (Tim), Margie Asbell (David) and Connie Umphlett;...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Seldon Ephraim Brickhouse Jr.
Seldon Ephraim Brickhouse Jr., 47, of Columbia, died unexpectedly October 5, 2022 at home. Ephraim Brickhouse was born in Chowan County on March 18, 1975 to Seldon Ephraim and Jacqueline White Brickhouse. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 15 in the Bryan Funeral Service Chapel with...
