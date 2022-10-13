ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre

It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Comments on Her WWE In-Ring Return

– As noted, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was in action at last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Sioux City, Iowa. Ripley teamed with Damian Priest against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki ASH in a losing effort. This was Ripley’s first match since June. While Ripley has remained active on WWE TV as part of The Judgment Day, she had taken time off from in-ring competition after dealing with brain and teeth injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
411mania.com

Saraya On Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, Criticism Of Her Reference To WWE

Saraya’s first promo in AEW didn’t go off the way she wanted, and she recently discussed the promo and the online reaction to her WWE reference in the promo. The AEW star appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed the promo, which was criticized by fans for her delivery as well as what was perceived as a shot against WWE when she said she now had “a boss that listens to me.” You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:
411mania.com

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show

– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
411mania.com

NXT Live Results 10.15.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Ikemen Jiro def. Javier Bernal. * Veer Mahan & Sanga def. Hank Walker & Quincy Elliott. * Julius Creed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
411mania.com

Early Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown

A number of details on the creative choices for tonight’s SmackDown have been provided by Fightful. The following spoilers are, as always, subject to change. – There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.
411mania.com

USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings

USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
411mania.com

AEW Files Trademark For Classic Wrestling Stable

PWInsider reports that on October 10, AEW filed to trademark the name ‘Varsity Club’, which was a stable from the 1980s. The group, started in Jim Crockett Promotions, included Rick Steiner, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda and Steve Williams. The trademarks is for: G & S: Entertainment in the...
411mania.com

This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Is Online

NWA Powerrr features two #1 contender’s matches, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:. This week’s MASSIVE NWA Powerrr will set the stage for two title matches at Hard Times In New Orleans!. The Hex, Marti...
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo

– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”
411mania.com

Road Dogg Explains How AEW Lacks Fluidity & Connection Between Segments

– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued AEW, how their TV product lacks connection and fluidity between its segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on a recent WWE show having a great...
411mania.com

Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW This Month

PWInsider reports that Matt Striker is set to return to Major League Wrestling at MLW Fightland on October 30. The event happens in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked for the announce team, along with Tony Schiavone, back in 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Note On Attendance and Gate For WWE Extreme Rules

WWE held their Extreme Rules event last Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show was a legitimate sellout. There were 14,500 fans in attendance with 13,000 paid. This also gave the event a gate of over $1 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Samantha Irvin Poses for Photo With Jojo Offerman at WWE SmackDown

– As previously reported, former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman was in attendance at last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Offerman is also married to the recently returned WWE SUperstar Bray Wyatt. Current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin shared a photo with Offerman from the event on Twitter, which you can see below.
411mania.com

WWE Day 1 Reportedly Cancelled, Won’t Be Rescheduled

WWE Day 1 won’t be taking place in 2023, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that according to multiple sources, the January 1st PPV has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled. If the report is accurate, that means that there would be no Premium Live Event set to take place between Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in late January.
ATLANTA, GA

