Saraya’s first promo in AEW didn’t go off the way she wanted, and she recently discussed the promo and the online reaction to her WWE reference in the promo. The AEW star appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed the promo, which was criticized by fans for her delivery as well as what was perceived as a shot against WWE when she said she now had “a boss that listens to me.” You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO