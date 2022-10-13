Read full article on original website
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Finale: Sauron & The Stranger Identities Revealed (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale.]. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale unveiled its ultimate villain. The episode premiered Friday, October 14 on Prime Video, and as the trailer promised, evil did indeed reveal itself. It was so packed with new information, there was no time for appearances from Arondir, Bronwyn, Theo, Prince Durin, and Princess Disa, or even an update on Isildur. While we know he can’t be dead because of the character’s importance in the story’s future, learning what happened to Isildur after the eruption of Mount Doom will have to wait until Season 2.
‘The Peripheral’ Co-Creator on the Show’s Line Between Reality & Virtual Reality
Gaming expert Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) is experiencing a timeless kind of terror in Prime Video‘s The Peripheral. While trying out a cutting-edge virtual reality headset that sends her to London in the future, she comes to realize the scene of danger she’s playing a part in isn’t virtual; it’s quite real. And her participation in a crime has put her in grave danger.
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Finale: Sauron Actor on Galadriel & ‘Wreaking Havoc’ in Season 2
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale, “Alloyed.”]. We finally know who Sauron is after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale. Season 1 Episode 8, “Alloyed,” introduced one of literature’s most famous villains, and thanks to the series’ Second Age setting, fans get to see the Dark Lord outside of flashback or as an all-seeing eye for the very first time.
‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on Using the Real Disney Lot, Shooting the Finale First & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1.]. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season finale had a little bit of everything for fans. A massive, character-packed battle scene, a continued bit of romance for lawyers Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), an almost-Hulk-powered super villain, an exciting new character with big implications (Skaar!), and lots of resolution for our green leading lady. But what made the epic episode stand out is also what separates She-Hulk from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: its wild and unabashed fourth-wall breaking.
‘The Crown’: Netflix Unveils First Look at Season 5 Royals (PHOTOS)
The Crown‘s fifth season is nearly here and in anticipation of the upcoming episodes, Netflix is offering fans a first look at new photos featuring the Royal Family. Created and written by Peter Morgan, the critically acclaimed Emmy-winning series is based on historical events, dramatizing the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that ultimately shaped her reign. As the monarchy enters a new decade in the latest chapter, they’re presented with one of their biggest challenges to date, as they question their role in ’90s Britain.
James Denton on Chance of More ‘Good Witch’: ‘I Think the Odds Are Decent’
If you’re hoping that there’s more Good Witch to come in some form, whether another movie or another season, it seems like that’s at least a possibility. “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it,” James Denton, who played Dr. Sam Radford alongside Catherine Bell’s Cassie Nightingale in the Hallmark franchise, told TV Insider recently while discussing Perfect Harmony, which premieres October 16.
Best Lines of the Week (October 7-13): ‘She Hated You So She Exploded’
Fall TV continues to wow us, with so many new seasons and series premiers. And so many deliver with dialogue that will leave you wanting more. There are only two episodes left of Season 1 of House of the Dragon and we’re already waiting for a new (renewed!) season of family drama. As one HBO show’s season comes to an end, another is just starting. Avenue 5 Season 2 premiered this week, and tensions were high in the comedy show as Ryan (Hugh Laurie) still hasn’t told the passengers how far away from Earth they actually are. Tensions continue to be high in Abbott Elementary when after Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) invited Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) to her home for a cooking lesson, Janine went behind her back to reconnect Melissa with her estranged sister.
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
‘Magpie Murders’ and More ‘Masterpiece Mystery,’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ Semifinal, Megan Thee Stallion Rides Into ‘SNL,’ Succession Drama on ‘Dragon’
Solve a whodunit within a whodunit in the clever Magpie Murders, part of an all-new Masterpiece Mystery! Sunday lineup including Season 2 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke and Nicola Walker as Annika. ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy presents its first semifinal match. Megan Thee Stallion does double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Who will inherit the Iron Throne as royal intrigue intensifies in HBO’s House of the Dragon?
‘Rick & Morty’ Season 6 Is Great, but Nobody Is Talking About It
They say any kind of publicity is good publicity, but we don’t know if that’s true. Rick and Morty Season 6 on Adult Swim has everything any fan could ask for: clever jokes, the advancement of character arcs, parodies of classic sci-fi concepts, and callbacks to fan-favorite anecdotes. But for all the good it’s doing within the fan base, there’s hardly anyone talking about it in public.
‘Bad Sisters’ Finale: Sharon Horgan on [Spoiler] Killing J.P., Casting the Garveys & More
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Bad Sisters finale.]. In Bad Sisters, Earl (J.P.) had to die. The Apple TV+ dark comedy came to a close October 14, finally revealing who killed Gracie’s husband, J.P., in the end. And while all of the Garvey sisters need therapy after the months they’ve had, the finale ended on a peaceful note with all five of the sisters swimming together again.
People Are Revealing The Petty Ways They "Got Back" At Someone, And Oooof, It's Messy
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
‘The Challenge’ Vet Johnny Bananas on What ‘USA’ Version Was Lacking & All Those Quitters
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio knows The Challenge. He has, after all, been in eight of them (between the regular seasons and Champs vs. Stars). And now, he’s back in the newest season of MTV‘s Ride or Dies, entering as a twist following the first elimination alongside his partner Nany Gonzalez. The trailer for the season (below) shows host TJ Lavin’s famous “take care, hope to see you never,” which he’s said to previous quitters. And given how many people quit the final of The Challenge: USA — everyone but the two winners — we couldn’t help but wonder what Devenanzio thought of the CBS edition of the show.
‘Below Deck’: Bravo & Peacock Order Additional Seasons of Spinoffs
Below Deck is going above and beyond for NBCUniversal, seeing as the media company just renewed three spinoffs of the franchise in one fell swoop. Bravo has given the go-ahead for an eighth season of Below Deck Mediterranean and a fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, while Peacock has granted a second season to Below Deck Down Under.
CBS Announces Cast for 3 Holiday Movies, Including Paul Greene, Liza Lapira, & More
CBS has announced the cast for its 3 upcoming original Christmas movies for the holiday season this December. It was previously reported that The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots would star in one film and also serve as an executive producer. It is now revealed Paul Greene and Rebecca Budig will...
