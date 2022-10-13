Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
WJLA
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials
Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
alextimes.com
Longtime car dealership receives permits to stay in business
The Alexandria Planning Commission conditionally approved special use permit requests submitted by Alexandria Hyundai that will keep the longtime car dealership in business. Kevin Reilly, who has been the owner of the Alexandria Hyundai dealership on Mount Vernon Ave. for more than 20 years, filed three different SUPs – two of which the commission approved with conditions and one they did not.
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
Autoweek.com
DC Says No More Right Turns at Red Lights
The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, passed by the District of Columbia’s council in early October, is part of the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. DC has suffered an uptick in traffic fatalities and injuries recently. Three cyclists were killed in accidents with motor vehicles in...
NBC Washington
School Bus Drivers Ask for Vigilance After Crashes in Prince George's
Prince George's County school bus drivers are sharpening their skills. The annual review of best practices is intended to keep drivers safe in one of Maryland's deadliest counties for vehicular deaths. On Tuesday, two county school bus crashes occurred within an hour. The first happened just after 5 p.m. A...
WTOP
Two Arlington Co. officers on leave after shooting allegedly armed man
A response team is investigating after two Arlington County police officers shot at an allegedly armed man on Friday night in Virginia. Arlington police said in a statement that two of their officers, on administrative leave, shot and injured 44-year-old El-Amin Mutee of Waldorf, Maryland, in the Green Valley neighborhood near Army Navy Country Club.
fox5dc.com
Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District. The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.
mymcmedia.org
Fire Station 1 Restaurant Fire Causes More Than $225,000 in Damage
A fire Thursday afternoon at The Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring caused more than $225,000 in damage, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There is about $75,000 of structural damage and more than $150,000 in damage to contents, Piringer...
WTOP
After voter registration delays, Loudoun Co. chair urges residents to avoid ‘potential headache’
The chair of Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors has sent an open letter pointing out that 4,800 county residents were caught in voter registration delays earlier this month, and urging everyone to check whether their credentials are in place. Earlier this month, state elections officials said a technical problem...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville seeks permission to remove failed dam from historic property
The City of Rockville is seeking permission to remove a failed dam from the historic Glenview Farm property at 603 Edmonston Drive, which is home to Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Civic Center park. While the dam is no longer functioning properly, and cannot be replaced under today's federal and state environmental rules, it is considered a contributing resource to a historic site. For this reason, the Rockville Historic District Commission must determine if historic preservation of the dam structure is warranted.
WTOP
Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County...
WTOP
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
A man is dead after a shooting in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police in the District say they responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, near Suitland Parkway. After arriving on the scene, police say...
fox5dc.com
Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC
WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
WTOP
Man dead in Montgomery Co. crash
A man is dead following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday night. Around 11:15 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, responded to the crash in the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive in Germantown. Police say the crash involved the...
The Wharf Security Guard Pulls Woman From District Pier In DC
A security guard from The Wharf pulled a woman from District Pier in Washington DC Sunday, Oct. 16, officials said. DC Real Time News said the woman had fallen into the water. DC fireboats were dispatched to the scene where the woman was assessed. to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
‘It’s Fight Or Flight Out Here:’ What It’s Like To Be An Unhoused Woman In D.C.
Women across America are significantly less likely to experience homelessness than men, a disparity that is particularly high in D.C., where rates of homelessness are roughly three times higher among men than women, according to data from the Homelessness Research Institute. Being outnumbered by their male counterparts means unhoused women...
fox5dc.com
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
