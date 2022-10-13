Read full article on original website
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
thunder1320.com
NWS: Microburst winds of 85 mph caused last week’s storm damage in Coffee County
The National Weather Service storm survey team is reporting that most of the storm damage caused in Coffee County on Wednesday (Oct. 12) was caused by a microburst with winds around 85 miles per hour. While there was widespread damage across Coffee County that included downed trees and powerlines form...
Wednesday storm damage leaves trail of destruction in Coffee County
Families across Coffee County are dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday evening's storm. The storm caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the county.
WHNT-TV
Freeze Warning Monday Night
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
WSMV
What is a Red Flag Warning?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Red Flag Warning is also known as a Fire Weather Warning. It’s when we have a mix of the perfect conditions of warm temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds. Today, much of the Midstate is under a Red Flag Warning. We haven’t had...
Donelson neighborhood on high alert after attempted home break-in
Metro Nashville Police have increased patrol throughout a Donelson neighborhood after several residents took to social media alerting others about a group of people attempting to break into homes.
WSMV
Fire displaces residents at Antioch apartment complex
Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. One person showed up at the hospital after being shot after a fight in Bellevue Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated:...
Teens hit by train, Murfreesboro residents warned against walking on tracks
Two teenagers were injured after walking on train tracks on Thursday. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services treated the woman at the scene.
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Freeze Watch issued for Clarksville Monday night through Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Freeze Watch will be in effect Monday night through Tuesday for Montgomery and surrounding counties. With a low of 26 Monday night in Clarksville, the NWS Freeze Watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will also be expected again Tuesday night.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
williamsonherald.com
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
WSMV
Franklin Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 65-year-old man reported missing in Franklin County on Saturday has been found safe, according to authorities. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported 65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II had last been seen in Tullahoma. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Suspect sought after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed before a deadly crash in Madison late Thursday night.
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
fox17.com
Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
WSMV
Thief follows Amazon delivery driver, then steals packages
The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. One person showed up at the hospital after being shot after a fight in Bellevue Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Marius Payton and Lisa Spencer...
Manchester community cleaning up after storm damage
Strong winds from Wednesday night's storms left behind serious damage in Manchester. First responders worked overnight, into Thursday morning, trying to clear the debris and power lines from roadways.
