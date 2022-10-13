ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, TN

WHNT-TV

Freeze Warning Monday Night

The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
WSMV

What is a Red Flag Warning?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Red Flag Warning is also known as a Fire Weather Warning. It’s when we have a mix of the perfect conditions of warm temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds. Today, much of the Midstate is under a Red Flag Warning. We haven’t had...
WSMV

Fire displaces residents at Antioch apartment complex

Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. One person showed up at the hospital after being shot after a fight in Bellevue Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated:...
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Freeze Watch issued for Clarksville Monday night through Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Freeze Watch will be in effect Monday night through Tuesday for Montgomery and surrounding counties. With a low of 26 Monday night in Clarksville, the NWS Freeze Watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will also be expected again Tuesday night.
WSMV

Franklin Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 65-year-old man reported missing in Franklin County on Saturday has been found safe, according to authorities. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported 65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II had last been seen in Tullahoma. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
fox17.com

Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
WSMV

Thief follows Amazon delivery driver, then steals packages

The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. One person showed up at the hospital after being shot after a fight in Bellevue Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Marius Payton and Lisa Spencer...
NASHVILLE, TN

